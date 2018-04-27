'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin posthumously honored with Hollywood star

- Australia's so-called Crocodile Hunter has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late Steve Irwin got his own star on Thursday.

Irwin was a conservationist and television personality who hosted the show "Crocodile Hunter" for several years until his death in 2006 when a stingray's barb pierced his heart during filming.

His widow Terri and his two children, Bindi and Robert, said they are "humbled and honored" that Steve's legacy will live on in this way.

In typical "Crocodile Hunter" fashion, the trio posed for photos at the newly minted star while holding a South American green anaconda named Angelina.

"We try to continue dad's legacy each and every day," Bindi said. "And we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future."