- Sleep is a vital part of physical and mental health and sharing your bed with someone, even someone you love can end up disrupting your ability catch some z’s. For some couples, it’s enough of a problem that they are considering a “sleep divorce.”

“When it comes to having a partner that disrupts you, sleeping apartment from them, which is something probably 10 years ago was something you’d be embarrassed about, now it’s seen as a practical way of managing your health,” said Jennifer Adams, author of the book “Sleeping Apart, Not Falling Apart.”

Experts agree that snoring is the top sleeping concern, with light and temperature following a close second. But there are many modern issues that can cause problems as well.

“Might even get a partner who decides at 3 a.m. when they wake up that they’re going to pop out their iPad and watch a little bit of Netflix or answer some emails and that is obviously a more contemporary problem we’re seeing in bedrooms,” Adams said.

Health experts say that a good night’s rest can do wonders for your relationship.

“If you’re well rested and you’re not annoyed and resentful, you will be a better partner,” said Ken Page, a psychotherapist.

However, if you do choose to sleep separately, couples need to continue working on intimacy in other ways.

“You got to make space for movie nights in bed, for sex, for romance, for cuddling, you cannot eliminate that because your relationship is a treasure,” Page said.