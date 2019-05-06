< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405166399" data-article-version="1.0">Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners</h1> </header>   <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/booker_1557143071832_7222058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/booker_1557143071832_7222058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/booker_1557143071832_7222058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/booker_1557143071832_7222058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/booker_1557143071832_7222058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NJ Sen. Cory Booker is seen in an appearance on Fox 5 NY." /> <figcaption>NJ Sen. Cory Booker is seen in an appearance on Fox 5 NY.</figcaption>   <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/cory-booker-proposes-national-licenses">ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> It's his second policy rollout in three weeks as he tries to break through the crowded Democratic primary field .</p><p>While current gun owners and first-time buyers would be subject to the federal license requirement, a transition period would allow current owners to come into compliance, according to the Booker campaign.</p><p>No such national gun license program currently exists. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted some form of licensing or permit rules before people can buy guns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.</p><p>"I am sick and tired of hearing thoughts and prayers for the communities that have been shattered by gun violence - it is time for bold action," Booker said in a statement.</p><p>Last month during a high-profile speech in his hometown of Newark, Booker vowed to "bring a fight" to the National Rifle Association, which generally opposes gun restrictions.</p><p>Booker's gun control agenda includes universal background checks for gun buyers; the reinstitution of a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity firearm magazines; and the modernization of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.</p><p>The plan would face a steep climb to winning approval from a Democratic House and would face even stiffer resistance in a Republican-controlled Senate, where less-sweeping gun control <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> 
 <h4>Drivers group plans work stoppage at Uber, Lyft</h4> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - An organization representing for-hire drivers in New York City says its members will go on a two-hour strike against Uber and Lyft ahead of Uber's planned initial public stock offering.</p><p>The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted not to drive for Uber or Lyft between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.</p><p>San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.</p> </div>   <h4>Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has 'healthy' baby boy</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LONDON (AP) - A beaming Prince Harry said his wife Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.</p><p>Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.</p><p>Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.</p> </div>            