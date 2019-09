- An elderly woman returning home from shopping was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by a man wanting her money, according to the NYPD.

The assault and robbery took place on Sept. 14 at 11: 45 a.m. in a residential building at East 10th St. and Ave. D in the East Village.

The 89-year-old woman had just unlocked her apartment door when she was grabbed and pushed by the suspect who asked, "where's the money?"

The woman told the man she had money in a bedroom drawer. He took off with $5,000 she reportedly had been saving the money for two years to buy a gravestone for her late husband.

The woman was treated at Beth Israel Hospital for neck and back pain.

The suspect was described as Hispanic with a light complexion, around 160 lbs., and approximately 5'8" tall, with a full beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, blue t-shirt, white sneakers, backpack and a black and blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.