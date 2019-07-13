< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky's release from jail data-article-id="417951913" data-article-version="1.0">Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky's release from jail</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417951913" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky's release from jail&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/congressman-celebs-push-for-a-ap-rocky-s-release-from-jail" data-title="Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky's release from jail" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/congressman-celebs-push-for-a-ap-rocky-s-release-from-jail" addthis:title="Congressman, celebs push for A$AP Rocky's release from jail"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417951913.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417951913");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417951913-417950973"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif.&nbsp;(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417951913-417950973" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/ASAPRocky_1563032336569_7520477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif.&nbsp;(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/congressman-celebs-push-for-a-ap-rocky-s-release-from-jail">MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417951913" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat is pushing for the release of A$AP Rocky, who has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight involving the rapper.</p> <p>Last week a Swedish court ordered Rocky to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm. Quickly after the news broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushing for the rapper's release trended on social media. On Friday, Espaillat, a New York Democrat, said he was pushing to help Rocky come home.</p> <p>"I will continue fighting until A$AP Rocky is released from Swedish prison and brought back. Everyone deserves to be treated equally and A$AP Rocky's rights continue to be violated. It is not a fair process," the congressman said in a statement to The Associated Press. "Currently, I'm speaking with the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Sweden and ask that everyone continues showing their support to help us in this process of getting justice for Rocky."</p> <p>Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was born in the Harlem borough of New York City.</p> <p>The 30-year-old was allegedly involved in a fight before appearing at a music festival in Sweden. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.</p> <p>Diddy, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kris Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and 2 Chainz are some of the celebrities who have publicly expressed support for Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake and Selena Gomez.</p> <p>Rapper Tyga said he would not perform a scheduled show Sunday in Sweden as a result of Rocky's arrest.</p> <p>"I have decided to cancel my show in Sweden this Sunday July 14. I will not be performing. #FREEASAPROCKY," he tweeted Thursday.</p> <p>Tyler, the Creator tweeted : "no more sweden for me, ever." Six-foot, 139 lb. sturgeon caught in upstate NY lake

Since 1995, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been stocking lake sturgeon in Oneida Lake, New York's largest lake located northeast of Syracuse, in order to reverse losses caused by overfishing and damming of rivers. 

On Saturday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that fisheries researchers caught a 72.5-inch, 139-pound lake sturgeon, believed to be one of the 320 juvenile sturgeon that were stocked in the lake in 1999.

"This catch is great news for New York's lake sturgeon recovery program," Commissioner Seggos said. "The 139-pound sturgeon is the largest recorded from Oneida Lake since stocking began and it's an encouraging sign that efforts to recover this ancient fish, listed as a threatened species in New York since 1983, are working."

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.

The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors.

Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a woman apparently drowned in a swimming pool on Long Island.

Nassau County police responded to a call for help in Island Park just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was found on a pool float with her head in the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six-foot, 139 lb. sturgeon caught in upstate NY lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since 1995, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been stocking lake sturgeon in Oneida Lake, New York's largest lake located northeast of Syracuse, in order to reverse losses caused by overfishing and damming of rivers. </p><p>On Saturday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that fisheries researchers caught a 72.5-inch, 139-pound lake sturgeon, believed to be one of the 320 juvenile sturgeon that were stocked in the lake in 1999.</p><p>"This catch is great news for New York's lake sturgeon recovery program," Commissioner Seggos said. "The 139-pound sturgeon is the largest recorded from Oneida Lake since stocking began and it's an encouraging sign that efforts to recover this ancient fish, listed as a threatened species in New York since 1983, are working."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" title="Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm" data-articleId="417950155" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.</p><p>The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.</p><p>The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-46-apparently-drowns-in-li-swimming-pool" title="Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool" data-articleId="417958522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 01:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a woman apparently drowned in a swimming pool on Long Island.</p><p>Nassau County police responded to a call for help in Island Park just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.</p><p>Police say a 46-year-old woman was found on a pool float with her head in the water. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-46-apparently-drowns-in-li-swimming-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/halep-wins-wimbledon-stops-williams-bid-for-24th-slam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romania&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;holds&#x20;the&#x20;trophy&#x20;after&#x20;defeating&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Serena&#x20;Williams&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;singles&#x20;final&#x20;match&#x20;on&#x20;day&#x20;twelve&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;Tennis&#x20;Championships&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Kirsty&#x20;Wigglesworth&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams' bid for 24th Slam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dem-infighting-on-race-spills-into-2020-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Minority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x20;answers&#x20;questions&#x20;during&#x20;her&#x20;weekly&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;September&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dem infighting on race spills into 2020 presidential contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gop-decries-cuomo-campaign-finance-pick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Governor&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Press&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capitol Watch: GOP decries Cuomo 