Comey violated FBI policies with Trump memos, says inspector general Posted Aug 29 2019 10:34AM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 11:05AM EDT wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump he says unnerved him. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warning issued against marijuana use by teens, pregnant women</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women , as more states legalize some forms of the drug's use.</p><p>Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement Thursday.</p><p>The warning comes as more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes or personal use. Adams says the science shows marijuana is harmful to the developing brains of teenagers and to the human fetus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jj-watt-s-relief-fund-helps-rebuild-1-183-homes-in-2-years-since-hurricane-harvey" title="JJ Watt's relief fund helps rebuild 1,183 homes in 2 years since Hurricane Harvey" data-articleId="426181858" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Texans&nbsp;J.J. Watt places a box of relief supplies in the back of a vehicle for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>JJ Watt's relief fund helps rebuild 1,183 homes in 2 years since Hurricane Harvey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the two years since Hurricane Harvey, the millions of dollars raised by JJ Watt for relief efforts have helped clean up, repair and rebuild hundreds of homes and distribute millions of meals.</p><p>The Justin J. Watt Foundation released the two-year report on Thursday.</p><p>Watt launched the online relief fundraiser after Harvey with a goal of $200,000, and donations quickly surpassed that number – reaching more than $41 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/college-football-players-shave-heads-to-stand-in-solidarity-with-beloved-coach-battling-cancer" title="College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer" data-articleId="426178354" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085279182_7624530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085279182_7624530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085279182_7624530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085279182_7624530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085279182_7624530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lyon College Football" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lyon College's football team in Arkansas is more than just a squad, it’s a brotherhood.</p><p>Because when the team learned offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer some players wanted to show their support, so they shaved their heads. </p><p>In a touching video upload to the athletic department’s Twitter handle, one by one players shuffled into Coach Sweet’s office to exchange bear hugs. (Photo credit: Amy Creel / Knine Rescue Inc.)" title="Journey - 16x9_1567087292394.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘She came alive': Dog saved hours before euthanasia and finds home at senior living center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-places-it-ll-go-dr-seuss-exhibition-hitting-the-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Dr__Seuss_Experience_0_7624675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dr__Seuss_Experience_0_20190829145716-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/20192411200_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567081334019_7624387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian, as seen from a NOAA GOES satellite after sunrise Thursday. (NOAA/NESDIS/GOES image)" title="20192411200_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567081334019-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian eyes Florida after brushing Caribbean islands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alabama-grandma-charged-in-toddler-grandson-s-death-after-he-overdosed-on-methadone-authorities-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Michelle%20Lee%20Light%20-%2016x9_1567076895420.jpg_7624290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michelle Lee Light, 44, is pictured in a booking photo. 