King cobras, endangered turtles seized from NY homeowner style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_1_070319_1562195599105_7474070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416178272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_1_070319_1562195599105.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_2_070319_1562195599110_7474071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416178272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_2_070319_1562195599110.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_3_070319_1562195601649_7474073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416178272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_3_070319_1562195601649.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416178272-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_1_070319_1562195599105_7474070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(NYS Department of Environmental Conservation)" title="DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_1_070319_1562195599105.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(NYS Department of Environmental Conservation)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/03/DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_2_070319_1562195599110_7474071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(NYS Department of Environmental Conservation)" title="DEC_REPTILES_SEIZED_2_070319_1562195599110.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(NYS ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) - A 71-year-old western New York man faces multiple charges including the illegal sale of wildlife after state environmental officials seized hundreds of turtles and three king cobras from his home. (AP)</strong> - A 71-year-old western New York man faces multiple charges including the illegal sale of wildlife after state environmental officials seized hundreds of turtles and three king cobras from his home.</p> <p>William Engelder of Allegany in Cattaraugus County was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal possession of venomous reptiles and numerous other offenses, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.</p> <p>The reptiles, which were seized last August, included 17 endangered bog turtles and 184 spotted turtles, a species of special concern. Dozens of turtle eggs were also seized. 