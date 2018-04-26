Co-Op City seeks answers about Legionnaires' outbreak

- A New York City health official was on hand at a packed meeting at Co-Op City in the Bronx to answer questions about Legionnaires' disease. The meeting was held in one of the three buildings being investigated as possibly being the source of the bacterial illness outbreak.

One person died and two have been treated for the disease within a year, which is what caused health officials to begin what they say is detective work into the cause. The health official said staff will be investigating the plumbing throughout the building.

Each tenant was given this notice explaining the Health Department is working with building maintenance to test the water, which is beginning Friday. But if tenants are having flu-like symptoms, they are urged to take this notice with them to the doctor.