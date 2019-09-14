< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story428797593" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428797593" data-article-version="1.0">Civil rights, hate crime trial of ex-police chief to open</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-428797593" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Civil rights, hate crime trial of ex-police chief to open&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/civil-rights-hate-crime-trial-of-ex-police-chief-to-open" data-title="Civil rights, hate crime trial of ex-police chief to open">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428797593.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428797593");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428797593-428797568"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick, center, speaks during a news conference in Camden, N.J., Nov. 1, 2017. Authorities on Wednesday announced civil rights and hate crime charges against Frank Nucera. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick, center, speaks during a news conference in Camden, N.J., Nov. 1, 2017. Authorities on Wednesday announced civil rights and hate crime charges against Frank Nucera. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428797593-428797568" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick, center, speaks during a news conference in Camden, N.J., Nov. 1, 2017. Authorities on Wednesday announced civil rights and hate crime charges against Frank Nucera. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick, center, speaks during a news conference in Camden, N.J., Nov. 1, 2017. Authorities on Wednesday announced civil rights and hate crime charges against Frank Nucera. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the federal trial of a white former New Jersey police chief accused of slamming a handcuffed black man's head into a doorjamb.</p> <p>Once a jury is empaneled, opening statements are expected Friday in the civil rights and hate crime trial of 62-year-old Frank Nucera, former Bordentown Township police chief.</p> <p>Prosecutors allege that he approached the 18-year-old prisoner from behind in September 2016 and smashed his head into a doorjamb while the suspect was being escorted by two officers from a hotel. They allege a fellow officer then recorded him making a series of derogatory comments in which he used a racial slur.</p> <p>Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said the man wasn't endangering the officers and that assault was driven by "racial hatred," on the part of Nucera, who retired in January 2017 amid an FBI investigation. He faces charges of hate crime assault, deprivation of civil rights and lying to FBI agents.</p> <p>Prosecutors say one of Nucera's police officers secretly recorded his comments over the course of a year because, they say, he was "increasingly alarmed by (Nucera's) racist remarks and hostility toward African Americans."</p> <p>Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone Jr., who tried unsuccessfully to block jurors from hearing what he called "rogue recordings," acknowledged that they contain "inflammatory language" but said there was no admission to roughing up the suspect.</p> <p>"I'm confident the government will not prove its case," he said earlier this week.</p> <p>Prosecutors also allege that Nucera, who also served as a township administrator before retiring, used police dogs to intimidate African-Americans, including stationing them at high school basketball games to intimidate black fans.</p> <p>Bordentown is a predominantly white town of about 11,000 a few miles from New Jersey's </article> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/the-fool-that-fentanyl-made-into-a-multi-millionaire" title="The fool that fentanyl made into a millionaire" data-articleId="428808276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/The_fool_that_fentanyl_made_into_a_milli_0_7657849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/The_fool_that_fentanyl_made_into_a_milli_0_7657849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/The_fool_that_fentanyl_made_into_a_milli_0_7657849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/The_fool_that_fentanyl_made_into_a_milli_0_7657849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/The_fool_that_fentanyl_made_into_a_milli_0_7657849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The pills arrived in thousands of mailboxes across the country, round and blue, with the markings of pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone stamped into the surface." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The fool that fentanyl made into a millionaire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pills arrived in thousands of mailboxes across the country, round and blue, with the markings of pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone stamped into the surface.</p><p>Prosecutors would later call them "poison" - counterfeits containing fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has written a deadly new chapter in the American opioid epidemic. They were shipped from the suburbs of Salt Lake city.</p><p>That's where a clean-cut, 29-year-old college dropout named Aaron Shamo made himself a millionaire building a fentanyl trafficking empire with not much more than his computer and a few friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/solid-gold-toilet-stolen-from-winston-churchill-s-birthplace" title="Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace" data-articleId="428808402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.</p><p>The toilet, valued at roughly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million), was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.</p><p>Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because it had been connected to the palace's plumbing system, police said the toilet's removal caused "significant damage and flooding" to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/4-year-old-nj-boy-in-need-of-kidney-transplant" title="4-year-old New Jersey boy in need of kidney transplant" data-articleId="428802220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4_year_old_boy_needs_kidney_transplant_0_7658019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4_year_old_boy_needs_kidney_transplant_0_7658019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4_year_old_boy_needs_kidney_transplant_0_7658019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4_year_old_boy_needs_kidney_transplant_0_7658019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4_year_old_boy_needs_kidney_transplant_0_7658019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four-year-old Sebastian Foster is in desperate need of a kidney. His family is doing everything they can to get the word out." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4-year-old New Jersey boy in need of kidney transplant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JoAnn Pileggi, FOX 29 Philadelphia </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four and a half-year-old Sebastian Foster is in desperate need of a kidney. His family is doing everything they can to get the word out.</p><p>"They diagnosed him with chronic kidney disease that means his overtime. His kidney function will keep deteriorating until they eventually fail," his mom, Beatriz Foster, told FOX 29.</p><p>At his age, Sebastian doesn’t quite understand the disease, but every night for the past seven months he is on dialysis for nine and half hours. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-fool-that-fentanyl-made-into-a-multi-millionaire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Fool_1568492039321_7658086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fool_1568492039321-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The fool that fentanyl made into a millionaire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-nj-boy-in-need-of-kidney-transplant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="4 year old kidney transplant wtxf_1568488191618.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4-year-old New Jersey boy in need of kidney transplant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/season-2-costumes-dazzle-at-the-masked-singer-fashion-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Costumes for the second season of FOX's hit show 'The Masked Singer' were on dazzling display during a fashion show at the red carpet premiere. " title="MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Season 2 costumes dazzle at ‘The Masked Singer' fashion show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An infant boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the four victims shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/solid-gold-toilet-stolen-from-winston-churchill-s-birthplace" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christina&#x20;Horsten&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-nj-boy-in-need-of-kidney-transplant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old New Jersey boy in need of kidney transplant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspended-ny-judge-pleads-guilty-underwear-burglary-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/RobertCicale_1568488005013_7658014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/RobertCicale_1568488005013_7658014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/RobertCicale_1568488005013_7658014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/RobertCicale_1568488005013_7658014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/RobertCicale_1568488005013_7658014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;March&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Suffolk&#x20;County&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;shows&#x20;Suffolk&#x20;County&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;Judge&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cicale&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Suffolk&#x20;County&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x2c;&#x20;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspended NY judge pleads guilty in underwear burglary case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/civil-rights-hate-crime-trial-of-ex-police-chief-to-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/CamdenPoliceTrial_1568486694305_7658011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Acting&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;William&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Fitzpatrick&#x2c;&#x20;center&#x2c;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x20;in&#x20;Camden&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Nov&#x2e;&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2e;&#x20;Authorities&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;announced&#x20;civil&#x20;rights&#x20;and&#x20;hate&#x20;crime&#x20;charges&#x20;against&#x20;Frank&#x20;Nucera&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Matt&#x20;Rourke&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Civil rights, hate crime trial of ex-police chief to open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dad-buys-cake-for-stranger-s-niece-on-his-late-daughter-s-birthday-leaves-bakery-in-tears-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/birthday%20cake%20anonymous%20dad_1568486581999.jpg_7657971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/birthday%20cake%20anonymous%20dad_1568486581999.jpg_7657971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/birthday%20cake%20anonymous%20dad_1568486581999.jpg_7657971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/birthday%20cake%20anonymous%20dad_1568486581999.jpg_7657971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/birthday%20cake%20anonymous%20dad_1568486581999.jpg_7657971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Leah&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Brien&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad buys cake for stranger's niece <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> 