- Citi Bike just added hundreds of e-bikes to its fleet and plans to have 4,000 pedal-assist bikes in circulation by the end of the spring.

Under city law, only pedal-assist bikes are legal. E-bikes that don't need to be pedaled are still illegal.

Citi Bike said that about a third of all its bikes will be electric when the rollout is complete later this year. Also, 13 new docking stations are coming to busy neighborhoods. The DOT has also thrown its support behind the new additions.

Getting places more quickly does come at a higher cost. E-bikes will cost an extra $2 per ride. Right now, though, that fee is waived for annual Citi Bike members until the end of April.