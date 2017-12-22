Ugly sweaters make way for Christmas suits

- Players for the Boston Bruins to the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Redskins are unapologetically wearing Christmas-themed suits splashed with holiday cheer.

We found suits at Rothmans in Union Square. The general manager says they're extremely popular.

OppoSuits makes these festive outfits. Co-founder Jelle Van Der Zwet says she saw an opportunity to go after the ugly Christmas culture with a sophisticated spin. OppoSuits has been around for five years. And by the looks of it will be around for much longer.

They sell for about $100 and come in women’s suits as well. And for all sorts of occasions, too.