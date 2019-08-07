< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Children in Harlem march to end gun violence By Teresa Priolo
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:12PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 08:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:26PM EDT 07 2019 08:02PM By Teresa Priolo
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:12PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 08:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:26PM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Nearly 4,000 children from the Harlem Children's Zone spent a summer day marching for safer streets, demanding an end to the gun violence plaguing Harlem and the nation. "We understand there's an uptick of gun violence going on in Harlem right now, we're here today as we have been for 25 years to say 'Not in our community,'" said Geoffrey Canada, founder of the Harlem Children's Zone.

The march was begun a quarter-century ago when an elementary school girl was struck by a bullet. 

"So often people look at brown and black children as predators," said Anne Williams-Isom, CEO of the Harlem Children's Zone. "Well, we're not predators."

According to the HCZ, 27 percent of the program's high school students and middle school students they surveyed had lost a family member to violence, many of them to gun violence. 