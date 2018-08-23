< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426399225" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426399225" data-article-version="1.0">Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts</h1> </header> addthis:title="Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426399225.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426399225");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426399225-403140971"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by George Frey / Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by George Frey / Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426399225-403140971" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by George Frey / Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/child-sex-abuse-lawsuits-threatens-boy-scouts">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America is facing a threat from a growing wave of lawsuits over decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.</p> <p>The Scouts have been sued in multiple states in recent months by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws or court decisions that are now allowing suits previously barred because of the age of the allegations.</p> <p>More litigation is on the way.</p> <p>A lawyer representing 150 people who say they were abused as Boy Scouts is planning a suit in New Jersey when the state's new civil statute of limitations law takes effect Dec. 1. New Jersey was home to the Boy Scouts' headquarters for about 25 years until 1978.</p> <p>Among the plaintiffs is Greg Hunt, 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida. He said he was abused during a camping trip in about 1969 in Pennsylvania, where his family lived at the time.</p> <p>"It'd be nice to have the Boy Scouts account for their lack of ability to do the right thing," he said. "It would be nice for me to have the Scouts say we did wrong by you and by these other boys and by your parents."</p> <p>The lawsuits raise the possibility that the Boy Scouts, one of the largest youth organizations in the U.S., might be staring at many millions of dollars in settlements or judgments that could lead it to declare bankruptcy, as several Roman Catholic dioceses have done amid litigation over abusive clergy.</p> <p>The New Jersey suit will come on top of at least 24 that have been filed against the Scouts in New York since Aug. 14, when that state opened a one-year window in which victims of child sex abuse will be able to sue over encounters outside the usual statute of limitations.</p> <p>Another lawsuit was filed against the Boy Scouts this month in Philadelphia by lawyers who say they have identified hundreds of victims, after a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled that the state's statute of limitations could be set aside if a victim could prove that abuse was concealed by fraud.</p> <p>Hundreds of other lawsuits filed in Guam and other states have already strained the Boy Scouts finances and have led the organization to consider bankruptcy, among other options.</p> <p>"The Boy Scouts are going to have to come to grips with the issues of their past," said Michael Pfau, Washington state-based attorney planning the New Jersey lawsuit.</p> <p>In a statement responding to the pending New Jersey suit, the Boy Scouts said it apologizes to the victims and encourages them to report abuse to law enforcement.</p> <p>"We believe victims, we support them, we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward," the organization said. It added that policies have also been changed to include mandatory criminal background checks. It also added a rule that at least two adult leaders must be present with children at all times during activities.</p> <p>New Jersey's law, signed in May, allows child victims to sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The current statute of limitations is age 20 or two years after first realizing the abuse caused harm. The bill also opens up a two-year window to victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitation. It also allows victims to seek damages from institutions.</p> <p>That has opened the door to lawsuits by people like Charles Wright, 75, of Salt Lake City, who said he was sexually assaulted by a "Scout commissioner" in Southern California when he was about 11.</p> <p>"I kept it all a secret for years. I became an alcoholic. I wanted to become a Baptist minister. Instead I became an alcoholic. I became addicted to numerous types of drugs," he said. "It's not easy with this thought rolling through your head about what happened to you when you were a kid."</p> <p>The Associated Press does not usually identify people who say they were sexually assaulted unless they give permission, as both Wright and Hunt have.</p> <p>Plaintiffs' attorneys say estimating how much the Boy Scouts have paid out to date and could be liable for is hard because the organization seeks confidentiality in settlements.</p> <p>Paul Mones, the plaintiff's lawyer in a 2010 case that resulted in a nearly $20 million judgment against the Boy Scouts, said the organization never expected to face such staggering financial liabilities because of statutes of limitations, which barred many purported victims from suing and which states are now beginning to change to help those who say they were abused.</p> <p>"We are witnessing now, not just with the Boy Scouts, a major transformation (in) how victims of abuse and society view these institutions," Mones said.</p> <p>The class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/trump-eyes-mental-institutions-as-answer-gun-violence" title="Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence" data-articleId="426403708" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - When shots rang out last year at a high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 people dead, President Donald Trump quickly turned his thoughts to creating more mental institutions.</p><p>When back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, jolted the nation earlier this month, Trump again spoke of "building new facilities" for the mentally ill as a way to reduce mass shootings.</p><p>"We don't have those institutions anymore and people can't get proper care," Trump lamented at a New Hampshire campaign rally not long after the latest shootings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/consumers-face-pain-of-trump-tariffs" title="TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs" data-articleId="426402859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/online-at-mall-AP-wnyw-12-11-18_1544548001543_6508760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/online-at-mall-AP-wnyw-12-11-18_1544548001543_6508760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/online-at-mall-AP-wnyw-12-11-18_1544548001543_6508760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/online-at-mall-AP-wnyw-12-11-18_1544548001543_6508760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/online-at-mall-AP-wnyw-12-11-18_1544548001543_6508760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll &amp; Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL WISEMAN and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Business Writers </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home.</p><p>Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports - items ranging from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products. For the first time since Trump launched his trade war, American households face price increases because many U.S. companies say they'll be forced to pass on to customers the higher prices they'll pay on Chinese imports.</p><p>For more than a year, the world's two largest economies have been locked in a high-stakes duel marked by Trump's escalating import taxes on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory tariffs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" title="Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do" data-articleId="426401342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Man_allegedly_drove_woman_with_Alzheimer_0_7627369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man allegedly went to the woman’s home when she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he falsely claimed to have done on her home, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. Then he allegedl" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. </p><p>The man allegedly went to the woman’s home when she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he falsely claimed to have done on her home, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post. Then he allegedly took her from her home to the bank to withdraw money, police said. </p><p>The department’s post included photos of the male suspect in the car with the woman in the passenger’s seat who appears to be writing on a piece of paper. The man at first was wearing sunglasses in one photo, but could be seen without his glasses in another photo. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Superheroes, including Batman and Spiderman, arrive outside of Quinn Waters’ window on Aug. 25, 2019. (Photo credit: The Mighty Quinn / Facebook)" title="QUINN 16x9_1567187650308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/back-to-school-advice-from-iowa-senior-citizens-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Garden-View-2_1567185123971_7627182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two of several senior citizens living at Garden View Assisted Living in Carroll, Iowa, shared their back to school advice in a cute photo series. (Photo credit: Garden View Assisted Living)" title="Garden-View-2_1567185123971-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Back to school' advice from Iowa senior citizens goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-hampshire-bartenders-potty-themed-license-plate-gets-canned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69333434_10220088735147706_6532618147382427648_n%20THUMB_1567183567851.jpg_7627226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="According to a DMV spokesperson, plates are rejected when they do not comply with administrative rules set by the state legislature.(Photo Credit: Wendy Lee Auger via Fox News)" title="69333434_10220088735147706_6532618147382427648_n THUMB_1567183567851.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;tricking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;Alzheimer&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;disease&#x20;and&#x20;dementia&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;him&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;t&#x20;do&#x2c;&#x20;driving&#x20;her&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;to&#x20;withdraw&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Denham&#x20;Springs&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-sex-abuse-lawsuits-threatens-boy-scouts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/23/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America_1535028768569.jpg_5960345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;George&#x20;Frey&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/250-pigs-escape-most-back-with-help-from-hot-dog-buns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/LoosePig_1567192642988_7627461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/LoosePig_1567192642988_7627461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/LoosePig_1567192642988_7627461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/LoosePig_1567192642988_7627461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/LoosePig_1567192642988_7627461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;pig&#x20;that&#x20;escaped&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;Vermont&#x20;farm&#x20;walks&#x20;along&#x20;a&#x20;road&#x20;in&#x20;Orange&#x2c;&#x20;Vt&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Lisa&#x20;Rathke&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>250 pigs escape; most back, some with help from hot dog buns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Superheroes&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;Batman&#x20;and&#x20;Spiderman&#x2c;&#x20;arrive&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Quinn&#x20;Waters&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;window&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Mighty&#x20;Quinn&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-5-killed-after-fence-falls-on-her-in-brooklyn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/083019_WallFallsOnGirl_083019_1567184939135_7627179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/083019_WallFallsOnGirl_083019_1567184939135_7627179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/083019_WallFallsOnGirl_083019_1567184939135_7627179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/083019_WallFallsOnGirl_083019_1567184939135_7627179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/083019_WallFallsOnGirl_083019_1567184939135_7627179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alysson&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pinto-Chaumana&#x2c;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;fence&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;home&#x20;came&#x20;on&#x20;Harman&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;came&#x20;crashing&#x20;down&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x2e;&#x20;Police&#x20;said&#x20;the&#x20;girl&#x20;pulled&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;decorative&#x20;fence&#x20;when&#x20;it&#x20;collapsed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 5, killed after fence falls on her in Brooklyn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> APP</h4> 