A chemical spill was reported on Union Avenue and DuBois Street in East Rutherford, N.J., July 18, 2019.

- First responders are on the scene at a chemical spill in East Rutherford.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Union Ave. and DuBois Street at a chemical company. A large police response was seen at the facility.

Reports say that the spill included chlorine that was mixed with other chemicals. Rutherford police say there is a shelter-in-place order. They say people in the area should find a small, interior room with no or few windows.

There was no initial information on any injuries.

