Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash">Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life">Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language">School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/anti-noise-crusader-claims-victory">NYC anti-noise crusader claims victory over late-night deliveries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash">Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life">Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</a></li> <li><a <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410846954" data-article-version="1.0">Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-410846954" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul>  04 2019 10:31PM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash">Tom McElroy, AP </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410846954"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:31PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410846954-410847413" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410846954" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Linda Fairstein, a former prosecutor in the Central Park Five case, has resigned from at least two nonprofit boards as backlash intensified following the release of the Netflix series "When They See Us," a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the trial.</p> <p>On Tuesday, the president of Vassar College posted a letter on its website saying that Fairstein had resigned as a Board of Trustees member.</p> <p>"I am told that Ms. Fairstein felt that, given the recent widespread debate over her role in the Central Park case, she believed that her continuing as a Board member would be harmful to Vassar," Elizabeth H. Bradley wrote.</p> <p>The victims-services agency, Safe Horizon, also confirmed Fairstein's resignation on Tuesday, thanking her for "her decades of pioneering work on behalf of victims of sexual assault and abuse."</p> <p>Messages requesting comment from Fairstein were not immediately returned.</p> <p>Fairstein was the top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor when five teenagers were charged with the 1989 rape and beating of a female investment banker jogging in Central Park.</p> <p>The attack became a national symbol of urban mayhem at a time when New York City's murder rate was nearing its historical peak.</p> <p>The teens said they were coerced into confessing their involvement in the attack. Their convictions were overturned in 2002 after convicted murderer and serial rapist Matias Reyes confessed to committing the crime alone, and DNA linked him to it.</p> <p>Fairstein observed the boys' 1989 interrogation, conducted by another prosecutor and police. She didn't personally try the case.</p> <p>Since its collapse, she has denied the teens were coerced and has defended authorities' conduct in the case, explored in a 2013 documentary by Ken Burns.</p> <p>The city reached a roughly $41 million settlement with the five the next year, while not admitting any wrongdoing.</p> <p>In an interview with the New York Post published on Tuesday, Fairstein said she also resigned from the boards of God's Love We Deliver and Joyful Heart Foundation, a group founded by actress Mariska Hargitay that helps survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.</p> <p>Messages requesting comment from these groups were not immediately returned.</p> <p>Fairstein told the Post she was forced to act due to the "mob-mentality reaction" to the Netflix series, which has sparked a #CancelLindaFairstein movement and calls to withhold funding.</p> <p>"Each of these organizations does great work," she said. "It's so foolish of the bullies to punish the charities. But he said over the last 10 months, delivery truck after delivery truck has visited the corner Rite Aid, Starbucks and the Duane Reade across the street to pick up and" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC anti-noise crusader claims victory over late-night deliveries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Richard Giacovas, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One New Yorker wants the city that never sleeps to sleep—at least when he sleeps.</p><p>"Bam! 1:30 in the morning you hear it," Upper East Side resident Mike Edison said. "Sounds like a bomb or something—really, really loud."</p><p>The 70-year old anti-noise crusader has lived in a seven-story apartment building for over a decade. But he said over the last 10 months, delivery truck after delivery truck has visited the corner Rite Aid, Starbucks and the Duane Reade across the street to pick up and drop off goods all while he was trying to get some shut-eye.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/opera-music-green-wood-cemetery-catacombs" title="New York Underground: Experience opera and music in the catacombs of a Brooklyn cemetery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Angel&#39;s Share production of Dido &amp; Aeneas at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. (Courtesy of Unison Media/Kevin Condon)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York Underground: Experience opera and music in the catacombs of a Brooklyn cemetery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Usually, if you find yourself in a cemetery at night, and you don't work there, you're either trespassing or dead. But for the next few months, you can legally hang out in Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery to sip whiskey and experience live music and opera underground, literally.</p><p>The Angel's Share , now in its second season, is staging four nights of opera, Henry Purcell's Dido & Aeneas , in the cemetery's catacombs this week. The production features 10 singers and a six-piece Baroque chamber orchestra. (The season continues with live chamber music; see below.)</p><p>And if seeing opera more than six feet under doesn't excite you enough, each night includes a pre-show sunset reception and whiskey tasting on the grounds of the historic cemetery with a view of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life" title="Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/teen_1559699278535_7352255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/teen_1559699278535_7352255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/teen_1559699278535_7352255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/teen_1559699278535_7352255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/teen_1559699278535_7352255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The teen reportedly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anorexia after being molested when she was 11 and 12 and raped by two men when she was 14, according to The Sun." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Gearty </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 17-year-old girl who wrote a book about her struggle with mental illness after being molested and raped has been euthanized in the Netherlands , where she lived and assisted-suicide is legal.</p><p>Reports say Noa Pothoven chose to end her life Sunday with the assistance of an end of life clinic , Inside Edition reported.</p><p>Under Netherlands law, a doctor has to sign off on the decision after concluding that the patient’s suffering is unbearable and likely to continue, the news outlet reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anti-noise-crusader-claims-victory"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anti_noise_crusader_0_7352826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Anti_noise_crusader_0_20190605025110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYC anti-noise crusader claims victory over late-night deliveries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_20190605023124"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Noa Pothoven, 17, said she had been fighting for years and was now “drained.” (Photo credit: Provided image)" title="NOa_1559698191811-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Maine school has gone “above and beyond” in giving a special welcome to Morey Belanger, a 6-year-old student who is deaf, by teaching the entire school American Sign Language. (Photo Courtesy: Kimberly Sampietro)" title="THUMB MOREY 1_1559696652999.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/central-park-5-prosecutor-linda-fairstein-netflix-backlash" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Linda_Fairstein_faces_backlash_0_7352807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Central Park 5 prosecutor and author Linda Fairstein faces intense backlash from Netflix series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opera-music-green-wood-cemetery-catacombs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/UNISON_OPERA_CATACOMBS_1_060419_1559699107334_7352433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Angel&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Share&#x20;production&#x20;of&#x20;Dido&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Aeneas&#x20;at&#x20;Green-Wood&#x20;Cemetery&#x20;in&#x20;Brooklyn&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Unison&#x20;Media&#x2f;Kevin&#x20;Condon&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York Underground: Experience opera and music in the catacombs of a Brooklyn cemetery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dutch-rape-victim-17-uses-legal-euthanasia-to-end-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/NOa_1559698191811_7352252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Noa&#x20;Pothoven&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;said&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;been&#x20;fighting&#x20;for&#x20;years&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;now&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;drained&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;image&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/above-and-beyond-school-welcomes-first-deaf-student-6-by-teaching-entire-school-sign-language" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/THUMB%20MOREY%201_1559696652999.jpg_7352401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Maine&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;above&#x20;and&#x20;beyond&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;giving&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;welcome&#x20;to&#x20;Morey&#x20;Belanger&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;6-year-old&#x20;student&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;deaf&#x2c;&#x20;by&#x20;teaching&#x20;the&#x20;entire&#x20;school&#x20;American&#x20;Sign&#x20;Language&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Kimberly&#x20;Sampietro&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School welcomes first deaf student, 6, by teaching all classmates sign language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dodgeball-is-not-childs-play-but-legalized-bullying-canadian-researchers-claim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Karlie&#x20;Redd&#x20;competes&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;celebrity&#x20;dodgeball&#x20;game&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bennett&#x20;Raglin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;BET&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dodgeball is not child's play but 'legalized bullying,' Canadian researchers claim</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span 