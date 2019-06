- Rainbow flags flew proudly over the streets of Park Slope on Saturday as the Brooklyn Pride Parade marched into its 23rd year.

This year’s festival encouraged the crowd to celebrate what they have in common and put aside their differences, giving each and every person the chance to define what “Pride” means to them.

June marks WorldPride, a global celebration of LGBT pride that runs through the end of the month. The 2019 edition of the celebration is being held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969.