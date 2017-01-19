< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415123431" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415123431" data-article-version="1.0">CDC panel recommends HPV vaccine for men up to age 26</h1>
</header> Jun 27 2019 06:12PM EDT 27 2019 06:12PM By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:23PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 06:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 06:12PM EDT Related Headlines style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/01/19/gardasil_1484856984245_2568842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>CDC: HPV-related cancers rising</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/study-nearly-half-of-us-adults-infected-with-genital-hpv"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/06/doctor_1467841602145_1517844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Nearly half of US adults infected with genital HPV</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/1-in-4-us-men-have-cancer-linked-hpv-infections"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/01/19/gardasil_1484856984245_2568842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>1 in 4 U.S. men have cancer-linked HPV infections</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/preteens-need-only-2-hpv-shots-not-3-panel-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/14/P%20ANTI-VACCINES%20PROTEST%205P_00.01.42.24_1476484718682_2171802_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Preteens need only 2 HPV shots, not 3, panel says</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fox-content-hub/watch-cancer-doctors-are-campaigning-for-the-hpv-vaccine"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/06/28/Screen%20Shot%202016-06-28%20at%2012.53.12%20PM_1467143624870_1496555_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Oncologists fight cancer with the HPV vaccine</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - A vaccine against cervical and other cancers should be recommended for both men and women up to age 26, a U.S. government advisory panel decided Wednesday.</p> <p>The vaccine protects against <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/index.html"><strong>HPV, a virus that is commonly spread through sex</strong></a> and can cause certain cancers and genital warts.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/index.html"><strong>Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices</strong></a>' vote in Atlanta raises the recommended vaccination age for <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv-and-men.htm"><strong>men from 21 to 26</strong></a>, making it the same as the existing recommendation for women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost always accepts the panel's recommendations and uses them as guidance for U.S. doctors.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/acip-recs/vacc-specific/hpv.html"><strong>HPV vaccine</strong></a> is usually given to 11- and 12-year olds, to protect them before their first exposure to sexually transmitted viruses.</p> <p>Women as old as 26 had been recommended to get a "catch-up" vaccination if they missed the shots in pre-adolescence. For men, the catch-up recommendation had applied only up to age 21, because research indicates males tend to be exposed to sexually-transmitted viruses earlier.</p> <p>The panel decided Wednesday to equalize the age recommendations to make it easier for doctors.</p> <p>The CDC estimates that roughly half of Americans ages 18 to 59 had some form of genital HPV. Vaccinations against it first became available in 2006 and each dose now costs $216.</p> <p>The vaccine is approved for people up to age 45, but the same panel declined a proposal to recommend it for people older than 26.</p> <p>Instead, it settled on a weak endorsement for adults between 26 and age 45, meaning patients and doctors can make the decision together.</p> <p>It's not clear how many cancers would be prevented in that age group or whether the cost is worth the public health benefit, experts at the meeting said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. More News Stories (Suffolk County District Attorney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cops seize drugs, guns, cash in narcotics ring bust</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A six-month investigation into 18 alleged drug dealers has led to the seizure of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, seven illegal firearms, and more than $80,000 cash.</p><p>Authorities targeted Daniel Ayala, 37, of North Babylon, as the alleged "head honcho" of the drug ring. He and his co-conspirators operated a massive drug distribution ring across western Suffolk County, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini. He said they bought large amounts of narcotics and then sold them from Farmingdale to Mastic.</p><p>"Pursuant to this investigation, we executed search warrants at one location on June 11th, and at five additional locations on June 13th," Sini said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say" title="Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say" data-articleId="415151962" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Trump_plans_to_roll_back_deportation_pro_0_7451928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Trump_plans_to_roll_back_deportation_pro_0_7451928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Trump_plans_to_roll_back_deportation_pro_0_7451928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Trump_plans_to_roll_back_deportation_pro_0_7451928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Trump_plans_to_roll_back_deportation_pro_0_7451928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump&nbsp;is now looking to roll back a program that protects undocumented family members of active-duty troops from being deported, according to immigration attorneys." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump, who has long been outspoken regarding his respect for the U.S. military and its personnel, is now looking to roll back a program that protects undocumented family members of active-duty troops from being deported, according to immigration attorneys.</p><p>According to NPR , attorneys who work with family members and loved ones of deployed soldiers are racing against the clock to submit applications for what is known as parole in place, after hearing that the program is "being terminated."</p><p>The parole in place program extends immigration protections to family members of all active-duty troops, selected and ready reserve individuals, and those who previously served and were not dishonorably discharged.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/4th-suspected-suicide-this-month-for-nypd" title="4th suspected suicide this month for NYPD" data-articleId="415060097" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Interview_with_NYPD_Chief_of_Department__0_7452097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Interview_with_NYPD_Chief_of_Department__0_7452097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Interview_with_NYPD_Chief_of_Department__0_7452097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Interview_with_NYPD_Chief_of_Department__0_7452097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Interview_with_NYPD_Chief_of_Department__0_7452097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chief of Department of the New York Police Department Terence Monahan sat down to talk with Ernie Anastos about a number of issues, including recent suicides among members of the force." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4th suspected suicide this month for NYPD</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer has died in a suspected suicide, the fourth such death in the department this month.</p><p>Police say the off-duty officer was found dead late Wednesday at his Hicksville, Long Island, home.</p><p>Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid a recent spate of officer suicides.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="trump salutes marine_1561672363053.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/is-pride-being-co-opted-by-commercialization-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_20190627222444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Is Pride being co-opted by commercialization?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/more-than-1000-people-want-to-adopt-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Baby India" is shown in photos provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. column large-4 Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;salutes&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Marine&#x20;while&#x20;stepping&#x20;off&#x20;of&#x20;Marine&#x20;One&#x20;after&#x20;arriving&#x20;back&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/is-pride-being-co-opted-by-commercialization-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Is_Pride_being_co_opted_by_commercializa_0_7451676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Is Pride being co-opted by commercialization?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/more-than-1000-people-want-to-adopt-baby-india-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/ugc_babyindiasplit_062719_1561671153798_7451636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Baby&#x20;India&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;photos&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Forsyth&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;in&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Forsyth&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More than 1,000 people want to adopt ‘Baby India,' newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/70-percent-of-nycha-playgrounds-deemed-dangerous" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/70_percent_of_NYCHA_playgrounds_deemed_d_0_7451592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/70_percent_of_NYCHA_playgrounds_deemed_d_0_7451592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/70_percent_of_NYCHA_playgrounds_deemed_d_0_7451592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/70_percent_of_NYCHA_playgrounds_deemed_d_0_7451592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/70_percent_of_NYCHA_playgrounds_deemed_d_0_7451592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70 percent of NYCHA playgrounds deemed dangerous</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 