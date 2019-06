- A man from Pennsylvania was arrested after he inappropriately touched a girl, 7, aboard a carousel on Long Island.

Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, was operating the ride at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on June 5 at approximately 7 p.m. when the assault occurred, said police.

Shelton was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in district court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case or who believes they may been a victim to call the Special Victim’s Section at 631-852-6184.