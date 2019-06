Related Headlines Cardi B makes court appearance in strip

- A Queens grand jury reportedly indicted New York City native and rapper Cardi B with 14 charges on Friday in connection with a club brawl last August.

The 'Please Me' rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of throwing bottles, a chair and a hookah smoking device at two bartenders at the Angels strip club in Flushing.

Cardi allegedly believed one of the women was having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.

The new charges include two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, reported TMZ.

Cardi had rejected a plea deal for a Class A misdemeanor last month

She is due in court for an arraignment on June 25.

14 charges include two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury — as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.