- A cop on Long Island pulled over a car that was driving in the HOV lane on Monday because something didn't seem right about the person in the front passenger seat.

Officer Andrew Spina of the Suffolk County Police stopped a 2002 Saturn sedan in near Exit 51 of the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills at about 4 p.m. He discovered that the driver had a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat, and jeans in the passenger seat so he could use the HOV lane.

Spina wrote the driver a ticket for an HOV lane violation.

The SCPD released a photo of the dummy (the stiff one).