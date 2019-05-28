< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Campaign 2020: Trump-Biden feud flares up 28 2019 10:16PM By Steve Peoples and Zeke Miller, AP
Posted May 28 2019 09:11PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:16PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:19PM EDT Donald Trump (pool) and Joe Biden (DoD) Donald Trump (pool) and Joe Biden (DoD) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump (pool) and Joe Biden (DoD)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Donald Trump (pool) and Joe Biden (DoD)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409442800" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Democrats won't pick their nominee for another year, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are acting like the 2020 presidential contest is already a two-man race.</p><p>Almost completely ignoring his 23 Democratic competitors, Biden has been laser-focused on Trump — particularly his embrace of racist rhetoric. But it has been Trump's recent focus on Biden that has surprised both his allies and critics, who believe the Republican president may be unintentionally elevating someone whose candidacy is barely a month old.</p><p>Trump's advisers have privately encouraged him to lay off Biden. He has done the opposite, lobbing more public insults at the former vice president than any other Democrat over the month. Trump's latest attack was perhaps his most brazen: During a state visit to Japan on Monday, he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent description of Biden as a "low-IQ individual."</p><p>A Biden campaign aide on Tuesday called the comments "beneath the dignity of the office." The campaign said it waited a day to respond out of respect for Memorial Day, a holiday that honors the service of military veterans.</p><p>"To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself," said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.</p><p>Democrats on the ground in key primary states report that the intensifying feud has strengthened Biden's argument that he's best positioned to take down Trump in 2020. For many voters, nothing matters more than electability. And with Trump's help, Biden is dominating that debate.</p><p>Regardless of the short-term political fallout, it's becoming increasingly clear that Trump and his allies view Biden as their most formidable opponent. And the anti-Biden assault could become more organized and intense should Biden maintain his front-runner status in the coming months.</p><p>"Trump seems to be obsessed with Biden, which suggests that he's afraid of him," said Gary Pearce, a longtime Democratic operative based in North Carolina.</p><p>"Clearly, the reason Trump is going after Biden is because he's perceived as the biggest threat," Republican strategist Alice Stewart concurred. "From Biden's standpoint, you couldn't ask for a better situation."</p><p>Trump's attacks on Biden are not part of an organized strategy, according to three people familiar with the campaign's thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. They described the situation as Trump tweeting and the campaign and the Republican National Committee working overtime to keep up — as evidenced by the delays in both entities in amplifying the president's message. It's consistent with Trump's view of himself as his own political strategist, prioritizing his gut over the advice of aides.</p><p>In recent weeks, the president has attacked Biden's intelligence, his energy level, his history of unwanted touching, his record on criminal justice reform and his dedication to Pennsylvania. Trump told Pennsylvania voters during a rally last week that Biden "deserted" them. Biden, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, left the state as a child when his parents relocated for work.</p><p>"I've never forgotten where I came from. My family did have to leave Pennsylvania when I was 10 — we moved to Delaware where my Dad found a job that could provide for our family," Biden tweeted. "Trump doesn't understand the struggles working folks go through."</p><p>But Trump went further on Monday when he swiped at the former vice president on foreign soil, choosing Kim's side over Biden's when asked about the North Korean leader's description of the Democrat's intelligence level.</p><p>"I don't take sides as to who I'm in favor or who I'm not," Trump told reporters in Japan when asked whether he was favoring a violent dictator over the former vice president. "But I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster."</p><p>Trump added: "Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that."</p><p>On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he "was actually sticking up" for Biden in Japan. He said that Kim had referred to Biden as a "low IQ idiot" and that he had "related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer 'low IQ individual.'</p><p>"Who could possibly be upset with that?" the president tweeted.</p><p>Trump's swipes against Biden have been the subject of significant internal debate in the halls of the West Wing and his reelection campaign.</p><p>Several officials, including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have expressed reservations that the president is helping Biden, whom they view as his strongest opponent, according to the three people familiar with the campaign's thinking. Trump may be highlighting Biden's vulnerabilities for progressive voters, especially when it comes to his history on criminal justice issues. But in attacking the former vice president, some aides believe Trump risks turning Biden into a cause célèbre for Democratic voters who are most animated by their dislike of Trump.</p><p>That could prove especially problematic if Biden proves most resistant to the Trump campaign's entrenched strategy to paint all of Trump's opponents as "socialists." Biden's blue-collar appeal in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin poses the deepest threat to the president's path to 270 electoral votes.</p><p>Others in Trump's orbit are less worried and believe Biden might be the easiest to beat of the Democratic field.</p><p>"I happen to believe Biden would be the weakest of the general election candidates because he'll be carrying 47 years of baggage and will have many of same vulnerabilities as (Hillary) Clinton," said Trump's 2016 senior communications adviser, Jason Miller.</p><p>Billionaire Republican donor Doug Deason, who sits on the finance committee for the most powerful pro-Trump super PAC, cheered Trump's approach.</p><p>"Why is he going after Biden? Biden is leading in the polls. He can beat 'em up," Deason said. "I think he's the only real legitimate contestant in the field. And I think it would be a shame for Democrats to end their race to the left and nominate him."</p><p>Still, few Biden supporters view the attention from the president as a bad thing.</p><p>Biden's campaign seized on Trump's attacks in a Tuesday fundraising email titled "Donald Trump is scared."</p><p>"Over the last week, President Trump has repeatedly insulted Joe Biden — even going so far as to side with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Why? More News Stories 'Jasmine can just go': Video shows little girl saying princess doesn't need Aladdin to see world
By Austin Williams
Posted May 28 2019 09:21PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:32PM EDT
Madison Jade, 4, wants Disney to understand that Princess Jasmine doesn't need a man.

After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

Before seeing the new live-action version, Madison Jade's mom posted a video on Instagram of her giving her two-cents about Princess Jasmine's independence. Video shows little girl saying princess doesn't need Aladdin to see world</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Madison Jade, 4, wants Disney to understand that Princess Jasmine doesn't need a man.</p><p>After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.</p><p>Before seeing the new live-action version, Madison Jade’s mom posted a video on Instagram of her giving her two-cents about Princess Jasmine’s independence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checked into rehab for stress, alcohol
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted May 28 2019 09:04PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:31PM EDT "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show's ending, according to Page Six.

Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in the massive HBO series for eight years, checked into the Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss weeks before the show's finale on May 19, the website reported, citing "multiple sources."

The 32-year-old actor reportedly was "hit hard" by the show's ending, according to Page Six. 'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'
By Amy Lieu
Posted May 28 2019 08:32PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:27PM EDT src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/_This_is_pathetic___Ohio_weatherman_goes_0_7320465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Ohio weatherman lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted “The Bachelorette.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div An Ohio weatherman lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted "The Bachelorette."

"I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. 'Just go back to the show.' No, we're not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK," said Jamie Simpson, meteorologist for Fox 45 Dayton.

His aired his own complaints on a live broadcast, with a tornado warning and flash-flood warning in the background. This is a dangerous situation, OK,” said Jamie Simpson, meteorologist for Fox 45 Dayton.</p><p>His aired his own complaints on a live broadcast, with a tornado warning and flash-flood warning in the background. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/madison_1559092821684_7321070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/game-of-thrones-star-kit-harington-reportedly-checked-into-rehab-for-stress-alcohol" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Kit%20Harington%20GoT%20GETTY_1559090361613.jpg_7320824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Kit%20Harington%20GoT%20GETTY_1559090361613.jpg_7320824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Kit%20Harington%20GoT%20GETTY_1559090361613.jpg_7320824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Kit%20Harington%20GoT%20GETTY_1559090361613.jpg_7320824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Kit%20Harington%20GoT%20GETTY_1559090361613.jpg_7320824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kit&#x20;Harington&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Game&#x20;Of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Season&#x20;8&#x20;Premiere&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dimitrios&#x20;Kambouris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checked into rehab for stress, alcohol</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/campaign-2020-trump-biden-feud-flares-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/POOL_TRUMP_DOD_BIDEN_052819_1559092372043_7320849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;pool&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x20;&#x28;DoD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Campaign 2020: Trump-Biden feud flares up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-pathetic-ohio-weatherman-goes-off-over-viewers-complaining-he-interrupted-bachelorette" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie&#x20;Simpson&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;meteorologist&#x20;for&#x20;Fox&#x20;45&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;lamented&#x20;live&#x20;on-air&#x20;over&#x20;viewers&#x20;complaining&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;interrupted&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;The&#x20;Bachelorette&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Fox&#x20;45&#x20;Dayton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-navy-reviewing-wearing-trump-patches-aboard-ship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" U.S. Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship 