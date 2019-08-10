< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Calls for netting to capture debris from elevated train tracks in Queens Calls for netting to capture debris from elevated train tracks in Queens addthis:title="Calls for netting to capture debris from elevated train tracks in Queens"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423226854.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423226854");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423226854_423226578_148839"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423226854_423226578_148839";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423226578","video":"593546","title":"Calls%20for%20netting%20to%20capture%20debris%20from%20elevated%20subway%20tracks","caption":"There%20are%20calls%20for%20the%20MTA%20to%20speed%20up%20its%20program%20that%20would%20install%20netting%20to%20capture%20debris%20under%20four%20elevated%20train%20locations%20in%20Queens.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F10%2FCalls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F10%2FCalls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_elevate_593546_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660099053%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DzBk1w0Ach6RIMOQ1-s_y1iSUits","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fcalls-for-netting-to-capture-debris-from-elevated-train-tracks-in-queens"}},"createDate":"Aug 10 2019 10:37PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423226854_423226578_148839",video:"593546",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"There%2520are%2520calls%2520for%2520the%2520MTA%2520to%2520speed%2520up%2520its%2520program%2520that%2520would%2520install%2520netting%2520to%2520capture%2520debris%2520under%2520four%2520elevated%2520train%2520locations%2520in%2520Queens.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_elevate_593546_1800.mp4?Expires=1660099053&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zBk1w0Ach6RIMOQ1-s_y1iSUits",eventLabel:"Calls%20for%20netting%20to%20capture%20debris%20from%20elevated%20subway%20tracks-423226578",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fcalls-for-netting-to-capture-debris-from-elevated-train-tracks-in-queens"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Stacey Delikat
Posted Aug 10 2019 10:41PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 10 2019 10:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 10:42PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423226854-423226558" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Calls_for_netting_to_capture_debris_from_0_7586144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423226854" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Debris falling from elevated train tracks in Queens nearly injured people three times within a month earlier this year. </p><p>Now, City Councilman Costa Constantinides says that it happened again, when a woman crossing under the N Line at 31st Street and 23rd Avenue last Thursday was almost struck by a flashlight that slipped from the hands of a worker on the tracks.</p><p>"Crossing 31st Street under the N/W Line should not be a dangerous thing," Constantinides said.</p><p>In a statement, MTA Spokesperson Amanda Kwan said: "Workers follow strict safety protocols and anyone responsible for failing to secure equipment will be held accountable."</p><p>Last month, the MTA announced that it is rolling out a pilot program which would install netting to capture debris under four elevated locations, including a stretch of the 7 Line and the N/W Line from Queensboro Plaza to 39th Avenue at a cost of about $5 million dollars. However, Constantinides says he wants the netting to stretch the additional two miles of elevated track on the N/W Line.</p><p>"They're doing massive reconstruction of track work and stations along this line. They've spent millions upon millions of dollars," Constantinides said. "Let's just let people feel safe."</p><p>The MTA has yet to say exactly when the netting at the four pilot locations will go up. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/GETTY%20Liam%20Hemsworth%20and%20Miley%20Cyrus_1565490845040.jpg_7586141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/GETTY%20Liam%20Hemsworth%20and%20Miley%20Cyrus_1565490845040.jpg_7586141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/GETTY%20Liam%20Hemsworth%20and%20Miley%20Cyrus_1565490845040.jpg_7586141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/GETTY%20Liam%20Hemsworth%20and%20Miley%20Cyrus_1565490845040.jpg_7586141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/GETTY%20Liam%20Hemsworth%20and%20Miley%20Cyrus_1565490845040.jpg_7586141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are getting a divorce." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth getting a divorce
Posted Aug 10 2019 10:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 10:43PM EDT
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. 

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. Former NY State Trooper dies due to 9/11-related illness
Posted Aug 10 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 11:20PM EDT Cicora, a 9/11 first responder and 24-year veteran of the force.</p><p>Cicora passed away August 10 as the result of an illness stemming from his work aiding search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.</p><p>Cicora joined the State Police on October 12, 1992 and served until May 2017, when he retired due to his illness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/multiple-arrests-after-anti-ice-protest-on-west-side-highway" title="Multiple arrests after anti-ICE protest on West Side Highway" data-articleId="423215843" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Protesters link arms and block part of the West Side Highway during protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Multiple arrests after anti-ICE protest on West Side Highway
Posted Aug 10 2019 09:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 10:33PM EDT
Police made multiple arrests Saturday after protesters against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement blocked parts of the West Side Highway.

Videos show protesters linking arms and sitting in the roadway, while others cheer, chant and sing, along with a large response from the NYPD. 

The protesters demanded ICE agents stop targeting families across New York City. Featured Videos Calls for netting to capture debris from elevated train tracks in Queens Multiple arrests after anti-ICE protest on West Side Highway Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration
Communities battle to stop new super-tall towers on Upper West Side Most Recent Local
Weather
Good Day NY
Health
About Us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a 