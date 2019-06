- Currently, just three flags fly in front of the Town Hall in Wyckoff: the stars and stripes, the POW/MIA flag and the KIA flag, which honors service members killed in action. However, some residents say believe the Gay Pride flag deserves to be flown alongside them for Pride Month.

So far, Mayor Thomas Madigan has said no to those requests.

“The concern was the open public forum, he was relying upon the attorney’s recommendation of not creating an open public forum,” said Wyckoff Township Committee Member Tim Shanley. “Our attorney had given us the ins and outs of the risks we could have if we open up and put groups’ flags on town property, it opens up to an open public forum, which we would then have trouble restricting the number of flags that were there.”

Over 1,000 people have signed an online petition supporting flying the flag, but others support the Mayor’s position.

“We have Air Force, Army, Marines, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and everyone else that has a flag. So why is our Mayor being hassled over a flag?” said Ronald Pires.

The Mayor and town leaders did place a flag in front of the town’s community center, and rainbow ribbons have been tied to light poles at Town Hall.

Shanley, who is in favor of flying the flag in front of Town Hall, says a subcommittee has been created to further examine the issue.