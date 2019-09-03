Brett Harmeling of Houston said Tuesday that his sister Kristy Finstad was among the missing and presumed dead. Harmeling thanked everyone in a post on his Facebook page for their "unconditional love and support during this incredibly tragic time."
Finstad, 41, was leading the scuba tour off Southern California when fire engulfed the dive boat early Monday with 39 people on board, including six crew members.
Finstad first put on a dive tank at age 9. She was co-owner of Worldwide Diving Adventures based in Santa Cruz.
"No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord," he wrote.
Also below deck were students from a Northern California school, Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz. The school posted a statement on its website that said "our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board."
School director Maria C. Reitano declined Tuesday to say how many students went on the trip, which was not sponsored by the school. The college preparatory public charter school serves grades 7-12.
Evan Quitasol, one of Susana Rosas' daughters, was a nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton, which had also employed her father, Michael Quitasol and his wife, Fernisa Sison.
The couple attended nursing school at San Joaquin Delta College, according to the school's spokesman, Alex Breitler. Sison worked at the college as a full-time instructor teaching first-year nursing students from 2005 to 2006 and later on adjunct basis.
Evan Quitasol's sisters, Nicole and Angela Rose, were also on board.
Finstad knew the area well, having done hundreds of dives in the Channel Islands, where she first swam with her father as a toddler. She first dove with a tank off Mexico, according to her company's website.
Harmeling described his sister to the Los Angeles Times as extremely strong-willed and adventurous.
"If there was a one percent chance of her making it, she would have made it," Harmeling, 31, said.
Their mother founded the diving company in the 1970s.
Finstad studied damselfish and corals in the Tahitian Islands, dove for black pearls in the French Polynesian Tuamotus Islands and counted salmonids for the city of Santa Cruz, where she lived. She also did research for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission.
"My mission is to inspire appreciation for our underwater world," she wrote on her company's website.
She and her husband had just returned from sailing across the South Pacific. It was part of their 10-year plan that started on the back of a napkin in 2006.
They left from the Channel Islands in 2015 on the journey and planned to return in 2018. Before they set off, Finstad wrote: "Our new boss is King Neptune: when it blows we hunker down; when there's surf we paddle in; when there's rain we wash up. In terms of time-lines, the best we can do is point in the right direction."
Har contributed from San Francisco and Watson from San Diego.
Posted Sep 03 2019 08:20PM EDT
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator was charged Tuesday with a hate crime.
Andrew Smith, 19, found some rope in the elevator in Allen Hall over the weekend and tied it into a noose, Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said during the arraignment.
University spokeswoman Robin Kaler said students in the hall on the Urbana campus reported finding the noose early Sunday. Their find quickly blew up on social media and, seeing that, a woman who says she was with Smith when he tied the noose reported him to school authorities.
Posted Sep 03 2019 08:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 08:28PM EDT
Ariana Grande is suing fashion retailer Forever 21 for allegedly using a look-alike model after Grande reportedly turned down a potential collaboration because the company allegedly refused to pay “the fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande’s stature.”
According to court documents , Grande is alleging that Forever 21 sought her endorsement of their products, hoping to benefit from Grande’s “celebrity and influence.”
RELATED : Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy
Posted Sep 03 2019 07:48PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Jail personnel moved R. Kelly on Tuesday into the general inmate population despite earlier concerns - apparently shared at one point by the singer - that other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status or because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors, federal prosecutors in Chicago said in a new court filing.
Word that Kelly has been moved from a restrictive unit at a high-rise jail in downtown Chicago comes days after Kelly's lawyers said the 52-year-old had been held in solitary confinement by no fault of his own since his July arrest, with none of the privileges of other inmates, such as access to TV or candy from the jail commissary, or to outdoor exercise and daily showers. They characterized the conditions as "cruel and unusual punishment."
But in their Tuesday filing in U.S. District Court in Chicago, prosecutors disputed defense suggestions Kelly had been kept in the special housing unit, called the SHU, against his will and for no good reason, alleging Kelly himself had asked after his July arrest on federal charges to be kept from other inmates. From the SHU, Kelly also was able to purchase items from the jail store, "including snacks such as Snickers," the filing says.