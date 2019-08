- Tiffany Cabán's campaign for Queen's district attorney is over

She made the announcement Tuesday evening at a party for her supporters and campaign volunteers.

Cabán led by nearly 1,090 votes after the June 25 primary, but a recount left Queens Borough President Melinda Katz with a wafer-thin lead.

The New York City Board of Elections certified Katz as the winner of the hotly contested race Monday.

A legal challenge did not give Cabán enough votes, leading to her concession.