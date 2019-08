- A New York City cab driver is under arrest after running over a woman in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The NYPD arrested 82-year-old Daniel Fusaro of Queens on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the accident took place at the intersection of 8 Avenue and West 22 Street.

77-year-old Iris Crespo of Manhattan was found unconscious in the street with trauma to her head and body.

Police say that a yellow cab 2014 Nissan was traveling northbound on 8 Avenue when it hit Crespo as she attempted to cross West 22 Street within a marked crosswalk.

They say that after the initial incident the taxi then continued to drive northbound before it hit a parked vehicle and came to a stop.

Fusaro is facing several charges including leaving the scene of an accident.