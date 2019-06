The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who opened fire with a rifle on another man, missed, but struck a bystander walking his dog, killing him. The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who opened fire with a rifle on another man, missed, but struck a bystander walking his dog, killing him.

The deadly incident occurred in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan along West 146 St. at about 2:20 a.m. on June 10.

The 40-year-old victim was shot in the right leg near Amsterdam Ave. He was rushed to a hospital but had lost too much blood and died.

The suspect ran away on foot. Video surveillance of the man shows him aiming the rifle at another man walking by.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, with braids 18-25 years old, 5'8" -5' 10" tall. He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweater, a blue jacket, grey sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.