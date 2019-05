- An airport shuttle bus slammed into a concrete divider at Newark-Liberty International Airport Friday injuring more than half a dozen people, according to the Port Authority.

Initial reports indicted two buses had collided but only one bus was involved in the incident.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Level 2 in Terminal B, said Port Authority officials. The area was closed and vehicles were diverted to Levels 1 and 3.

All lanes into Terminal B were reopened four hours later.

All the injuries were considered non-life threatening.

EMS and Newark Fire Department were on the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.