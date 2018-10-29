Passenger: Bus driver got lost, circled Cleveland for hours

CLEVELAND (AP) — A passenger said a Greyhound bus driver on a trip to New York City got lost in Cleveland and drove in circles for several hours before returning to the city's terminal.

Arin Choo said he and other passengers began asking the driver questions Tuesday night when they noticed seeing the same sights over and over again, WOIO-TV reported.

Choo said the driver eventually conceded he was lost and returned to the Cleveland bus terminal where he dropped off two passengers he claimed were disruptive.

Choo said the passengers were just trying to be helpful and wondered why the driver didn't have GPS.

The bus arrived in New York City around noon Wednesday, 4½ hours late.

A Greyhound spokeswoman told The Associated Press the company is looking into the matter.