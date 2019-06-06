< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:00PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 05:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:17PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/brother-of-slain-emt-yadira-arroyo-joins-fdny-ems" data-title="Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/brother-of-slain-emt-yadira-arroyo-joins-fdny-ems" addthis:title="Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411236813.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> 06 2019 05:48PM NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Joel Rosado, the brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo is keeping his sister's legacy in the FDNY alive. 

Rosado graduated from the FDNY EMS academy on Thursday and will not only work at the same station that his sister did, but will also wear her badge number.

"If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here," Rosado said. "I don't even know where I would be right now."

"Just knowing that Joey is now going to be joining us, not just on the job but also as a member of Station 26, it's just awesome to us," said Chaz Perry, a Paramedic at Station 26 in the Bronx.

Arroyo, a 44-year-old mother of five had been with the FDNY for over a decade when she was killed in 2017 by a career criminal who stole her ambulance and ran her down in the Soundview section of the Bronx. 

"Joel's sister is a true hero in our department," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "She always will be and it was such exciting news to know that he was joining us and following in her footsteps." More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/Granger_Smith_reveals_son_has_died_after_0_7361225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granger Smith's youngest son, River, has died." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'</h4> </div> <div Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'
Posted Jun 06 2019 05:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:27PM EDT
Granger Smith's youngest son, River, has died. The country music singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his 3-year-old son in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Smith wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived." Trial of NYPD officer accused of choking Eric Garner ends
Posted Jun 06 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:03PM EDT
The future of the NYPD officer involved in the death of Eric Garner will be decided by a judge after the disciplinary trial of Daniel Pantaleo came to an end on Thursday.

Pantaleo has been accused of using a banned chokehold maneuver while trying to arrest Garner for selling untaxed cigarettes in Staten Island in July 2014.

In his summation, defense attorney Stuart London said the hold applied to Garner was not a chokehold and that obesity and a severe asthma attack caused asphyxiation that caused Garner's death. However, supporters of Garner's family claimed a victory when the City Deputy Medical Examiner refuted that claim on the stand. How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy
By PAUL WISEMAN and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG, AP Business Writers
Posted Jun 06 2019 04:41PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - Ten billion here, ten billion there: President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs on imports to the United States have begun to amount to serious money - and potentially to imperil one of the most resilient economies in American history.

Until now, the economy has largely shrugged off damage from Trump's trade wars. Even as the self-proclaimed Tariff Man piled import taxes on everything from Turkish steel to Canadian aluminum to Chinese burglar alarms, the job market has remained sturdy. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is at its lowest point in a half-century. In July, the expansion that followed the Great Recession will become the longest on records dating to 1854.

But over the past month, Trump has made a higher-stakes gamble on the economy's durability. He's more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. He's preparing to tax an additional $300 billion in goods from China, extending his import taxes to everything Beijing sells to the United States. 