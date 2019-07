- A man from Brooklyn is accused of working as a sniper for the Islamic State terror group in Syria.

Ruslan Maratovitch Asainov, 41, was expected to appear before a judge in federal court on Friday to answer charges he provided training, services and personnel to the terror organization.

He was transferred to the United States from the custody of Syrian Democratic Forces.

Prosecutors say Kazakhstan native first became a sniper for the Islamic State group before rising to an "emir" status and training other fighters. They say he also helped to establish training camps.



The charges were made public in a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday in Eastern District Federal Court.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those who have left this country in order to fight for ISIS," said Assistant Attorney General Demers. "As alleged in the court filings, Asainov traveled overseas, joined ISIS, and became a fighter and a sniper for the terrorist organization. He was ultimately detained overseas, turned over to the FBI, and will now face justice in an American courtroom. We hope countries around the world, including our European allies and partners, will likewise repatriate and prosecute their own citizens for traveling to support ISIS."

In 2015,, Asainov asked a confidential informant to send him approximately $2,800 to purchase a scope for his a rifle. Asainov sent the informant two photographs of himself holding an assault rifle fitted with a scope.