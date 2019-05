- A driver is in police custody after a car crashed into a Brooklyn building, causing part of it to collapse.

It happened late Monday night on Avenue P and East 5th St. in Midwood.

The out-of-control car crashed into two-story building about 11:30 p.m. The roof and supporting walls crashed from the force of the impact.

Miraculously, people on the second floor of the building were not hurt and were rescued by members of the NYPD. More than 100 firefighters and other emergency personnel were on the scene through the night.

Police say the driver tried to run away but was apprehended.