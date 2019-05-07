< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/man-has-jaw-broken-in-subway-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Subway_attack_0_7228580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man has jaw broken in random subway attack"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/man-has-jaw-broken-in-subway-attack">Man has jaw broken in random subway attack</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fox 5 Weather blog"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/brooklyn-building-collapses-after-car-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brooklyn building collapses after car crash"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/brooklyn-building-collapses-after-car-crash">Brooklyn building collapses after car crash</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> Most Recent Stories Brooklyn building collapses after car crash Brooklyn building collapses after car crash 07 2019 06:40AM data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405383581-405382906" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/07/Brooklyn_building_collapses_after_car_cr_0_7228725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A driver is in police custody after a car crashed into a Brooklyn building, causing part of it to collapse.</p><p>It happened late Monday night on Avenue P and East 5th St. in Midwood.</p><p>The out-of-control car crashed into two-story building about 11:30 p.m. The roof and supporting walls crashed from the force of the impact.</p><p>Miraculously, people on the second floor of the building were not hurt and were rescued by members of the NYPD. More than 100 firefighters and other emergency personnel were on the scene through the night.</p><p>Police say the driver tried to run away but was apprehended.</p> Texas firefighters rescue puppy from storm drain

By Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin

Posted May 07 2019 07:49AM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 09:24AM EDT

An amazing rescue was recently pulled off in Texas. 

A puppy had fallen into a storm drain while out with his owner. Firefighters with the Elgin Fire Department were quick to jump into action though. A video was shared on Facebook of Firefighter Daniel Lopez in the storm drain. He can be seen passing the happy pup to his fellow firefighters and coworkers before climbing out of the storm drain himself. Smugglers try to hide people behind car dashboards

Posted May 07 2019 09:02AM EDT

Border Patrol agents have found a person hiding behind a car dashboard for the second time in recent weeks.

Customs and Border Protection Officers found a 43-year-old Mexican woman stuffed behind the dashboard of a 2010 Chevy Aveo in the most recent incident on May 6.

Officers at the Calexico port of entry in California screened the car driven by a 30-year-old man. A CBP canine team screened the Aveo as the driver awaited inspection, and the human and narcotics detector dog alerted to the vehicle's interior. Officers escorted the vehicle and driver to the inspection lot for a more in-depth examination where they ultimately discovered the woman. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smugglers try to hide people behind car dashboards</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Border Patrol agents have found a person hiding behind a car dashboard for the second time in recent weeks.</p><p>Customs and Border Protection Officers found a 43-year-old Mexican woman stuffed behind the dashboard of a 2010 Chevy Aveo in the most recent incident on May 6.</p><p>Officers at the Calexico port of entry in California screened the car driven by a 30-year-old man. A CBP canine team screened the Aveo as the driver awaited inspection, and the human and narcotics detector dog alerted to the vehicle’s interior. Officers escorted the vehicle and driver to the inspection lot for a more in-depth examination where they ultimately discovered the woman. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/murphy-seeks-tax-hike" title="Gov. Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2019. (Office of the Governor)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EWING, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says tax revenues are coming in higher than expected and is proposing property tax relief if lawmakers pass an income tax increase on millionaires.</p><p>Murphy, a Democrat, says he would put $250 million toward property tax relief if the Democrat-led Legislature approves his proposal to raise income tax rates on people making more than $1 million.</p><p>Murphy didn't say exactly how he would help residents paying property taxes, which are levied at the local level. Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/31/GETTY_border%20patrol_033119_1554051694644.png_6964477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Eisen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Smugglers try to hide people behind car dashboards</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/murphy-seeks-tax-hike" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;signs&#x20;the&#x20;Medical&#x20;Aid&#x20;in&#x20;Dying&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Terminally&#x20;Ill&#x20;Act&#x2c;&#x20;Trenton&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;April&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Governor&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Elderly man suffers brain damage after deli attack

Pizzeria worker stabbed trying to break-up fight

R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case 