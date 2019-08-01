Just last month, another New Yorker, Alelia Murphy of Harlem, turned 114, making her the oldest living woman in the United States.
Murphy raised two children by herself after her husband died at an early age.
Posted Aug 01 2019 07:07PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 07:11PM EDT
A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday.
A viral video captured the colossal wave and the subsequent screaming families at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China near the border with North Korea. A woman could be seen on the ground with her knees bloodied, the Washington Post reported .
Posted Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT
Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.
The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.
"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.
Posted Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT
18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.
However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.
“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.