- This week, you can get your sweets served by the stars of the stage, as Schmakary’s bakery on West 45th Street in Manhattan hosts its fifth annual "Broadway Bakes" to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"For us, it’s such an important part to actually give back to recognize how gracious and grateful we are to be in the position we’re in, so if we can sell cookies for charity it seems like a no brainer," said actress Kathryn Gallagher, who stars in the upcoming Alanis Morisette show “Jagged Little Pill.”

During the week-long event, Schmakary’s donates half of its proceeds and all tips to the charity.

Zachary Schmahl, the owner of Schmakary’s says, "In the four years we’ve done it prior we’ve raised over $53,000 for Broadway Cares and this year we’re trying to raise as much as we possibly can."

"Kiss Me Kate" star Stephanie Styles also helped kick off this year's Broadway Bakes.

"Schmakary's is like an establishment of the theater community now. It’s like the number one thing we get at the stage door from fans," said Styles. "So just being able to give back and to interact with the community, it’s a perfect chance to raise money for Broadway Cares."

Broadway Bakes is also a chance for Broadway buffs to get face time with some of their favorite stars.

"It’s just such a loose and fun way for them to like not yell names at the stage door, but to actually get a chance to have a 30 second to two-minute conversation with these people they just adore," said Schmahl.

Broadway Bakes continues 3-7 p.m. daily through Friday at Schmakary’s. More than a dozen other Broadway stars, including a number of this year’s Tony nominees, will make their way through the cookie line.