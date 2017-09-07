Boy meets The Rock after saving brother's life

- The 10-year-old boy who saved his brother from drowning after learning what to do by watching a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gushing about his experience meeting his hero.

Brave Jacob O'Connor made international headlines after he jumped into action when he saw his little brother, Dylan, floating face-down in his grandmother's swimming pool last month.

The young boy says he learned how to do chest compressions from watching his favorite film, the 2015 action-thriller San Andreas, which starred The Rock.

“I ran outside and pulled him out the pool and gave him compressions,” he told Inside Edition.

His grandmother, Ellen Viau, made a frantic call to 911 to get her grandson some help.

“It was horrific,” she recalled. “It was the worst day ever.”

Dylan, 2, was only in the hospital for one day.

Jacob’s story eventually caught the attention of The Rock himself.

The movie star personally invited the boy and his family to travel from their home in Detroit to the set of his latest film, Skyscraper, in Vancouver.

“I praised Jacob over and over and over and always told him, 'You are a hero,'" grateful mom, Christa O'Connor, told Inside Edition.

When the family arrived on the set, the former WWE star filled his Instagram page with praise for the young boy.

