- The NYPD and emergency personnel responded to the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Wednesday following reports of a boy shot in the leg.

Details surrounding the shooting were unclear.

The boy, 7, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear.

The shooting took place in the area of East 137th St. and St. Ann's Ave. just after Noon.

SkYFOXHD was over the scene where it apperaed police were searching for a suspect.

The area was cordoned off.