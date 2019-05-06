< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(File Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408569564-405170039" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/06/elephants-getty-wnyw-5-6-19_1557145057581_7222081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(File Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/botswana-lifts-ban-on-elephant-hunting">CARA ANNA, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The lifting of the ban raised concerns about a possible increase in illegal poaching of elephants for their tusks to supply the ivory trade.</p><p>"Expect mass culling next," the CEO of WildlifeDirect, Paula Kahumbu, said in a post on Twitter, adding that the impact of Botswana's decision will be felt across Africa.</p><p>Botswana has long been a refuge for elephants on a continent where tens of thousands have been killed over the years for their ivory.</p><p>The decision to lift the hunting ban comes amid growing conflicts between humans - particularly farmers - and elephants, the Botswana government's statement said. It said hunting will resume "in an orderly and ethical manner" but does not say how it will be regulated.</p><p>The country, with a population of just over 2 million people, suffers some human-wildlife conflict but has more space than many other countries for animals to roam.</p><p>The elephant hunting ban was put in place under previous president Ian Khama but current President Mokgweeti Masisi began to look into it not long after taking office last year. The decision to lift the ban comes months ahead of general elections in October.</p><p>"This is a political move and not in the best interests of conservation in Botswana," Jason Bell, vice president for conservation with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said in a statement on Thursday.</p><p>Botswana is among several African countries with some of the world's largest elephant populations that have pushed for looser controls on legal ivory trade. But construction is underway after the state approved a plan to spend nearly $800,000 on sprinklers, trees, and barbecues. The new area is" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYCHA explores major overhaul to complex in Chelsea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A play area in Chelsea has been corroding for years, according to public housing tenants at the Fulton Houses. But construction is underway after the state approved a plan to spend nearly $800,000 on sprinklers, trees, and barbecues. The new area is set to open this summer. But it may not be around for that long.</p><p>"It's not even worth that money that they say they spent," one long-time NYCHA tenant told FOX 5 NY. "And now they're going to tear that down and put up another building."</p><p>After years of tenants and elected officials criticizing the New York City Housing Authority for financial mismanagement, the agency has announced a plan to replace the new play area with new residential towers. Some of the existing public housing buildings would also be replaced with mixed-income private developments to raise money for needed repairs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-sims-4-free-to-download-online-for-limited-time" title="'The Sims 4' free to download online for limited time" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Download__The_Sims_4__free_while_you_sti_0_7307740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Download__The_Sims_4__free_while_you_sti_0_7307740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Download__The_Sims_4__free_while_you_sti_0_7307740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Download__The_Sims_4__free_while_you_sti_0_7307740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Download__The_Sims_4__free_while_you_sti_0_7307740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The fourth edition of the life simulator is available for free download for a limited time." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The Sims 4' free to download online for limited time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since the early 2000s, the popular life-simulator game “The Sims” has let players control and manipulate every aspect of its virtual characters’ lives, and now the fourth edition of the popular game is available for free download for a limited time. </p><p>Eager users can download the game in the Electronic Arts online gaming store, Origin . </p><p>The game's premise involves the minutia of the lives of virtual characters known as Sims. Fans of the game have spent hours performing mundane tasks, from making their Sims do dishes to building houses. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/volunteers-build-bikes-for-military-families" title="Volunteers build bikes for military families" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Volunteers gathered at Pier 88 on the West Side to build bikes for the USO Operation That's My Ride." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteers build bikes for military families</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of volunteers from FOX Corporation, the parent company of FOX 5 NY, helped the USO put together hundreds of bikes for the children of military service members in town for Fleet Week New York.</p><p>Volunteers assembled more than 300 bicycles at Pier 88 on the West Side for the USO Operation That's My Ride .</p><p>Once the bikes were put together, the USO took the FOX volunteers on a special tour of the Fleet Week ships.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nycha-chelsea-complex-overhaul"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_7307193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYCHA_plan_controversy_0_20190523225006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYCHA explores major overhaul to complex in Chelsea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-sims-4-free-to-download-online-for-limited-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""The Sims 4" lets you spend hours deciding the fate of virtual characters. (Photo by Electronic Arts)" title="the sims cms_1558651733542.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Sims 4' free to download online for limited time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/volunteers-build-bikes-for-military-families"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_20190523223551"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volunteers build bikes for military families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-mom-graduates-as-valedictorian-with-more-than-1m-in-scholarships-school-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lamyrical Harris, who graduated this year as valedictorian, was offered a total of $1,244,298 in academic scholarships. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-sims-4-free-to-download-online-for-limited-time" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/the%20sims%20cms_1558651733542.jpg_7307623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Sims&#x20;4&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;lets&#x20;you&#x20;spend&#x20;hours&#x20;deciding&#x20;the&#x20;fate&#x20;of&#x20;virtual&#x20;characters&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Electronic&#x20;Arts&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'The Sims 4' free to download online for limited time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/volunteers-build-bikes-for-military-families" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Operation_That_s_My_Ride_gets_underway_0_7307172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteers build bikes for military families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-mom-graduates-as-valedictorian-with-more-than-1m-in-scholarships-school-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris%20image%20from%20HS%20-%2016x9_1558646206461.jpg_7306878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lamyrical&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;graduated&#x20;this&#x20;year&#x20;as&#x20;valedictorian&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;offered&#x20;a&#x20;total&#x20;of&#x20;&#x24;1&#x2c;244&#x2c;298&#x20;in&#x20;academic&#x20;scholarships&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Trezevant&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen mom graduates as valedictorian with more than $1M in scholarships, school says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-impregnating-11-year-old-arizona-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carlos&#x20;Jacinto&#x20;Cobo-Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old Arizona girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-charges-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-with-publishing-classified-info" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_julianassangefile_052319_1558643646408_7306834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_julianassangefile_052319_1558643646408_7306834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_julianassangefile_052319_1558643646408_7306834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_julianassangefile_052319_1558643646408_7306834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_julianassangefile_052319_1558643646408_7306834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WikiLeaks&#x20;founder&#x20;Julian&#x20;Assange&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jack&#x20;Taylor&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. charges Wikileaks founder Julian Assange with publishing classified info</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 