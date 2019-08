The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is mourning the loss of retired K9 officer "Zoly."

Zoly, a German Shepherd, was born in 2007 and joined the Border Patrol in 2009, working at the Jackman and Houlton Border Patrol Stations in Maine until 2018 when he retired and was adopted by his handler. He was certified in the detection of concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, their derivatives and ecstasy.

"It's a unique and special bond that a handler shares with his canine; difficult to define, but an unforgettable life experience. The loss of a canine partner is devastating, and the Houlton Sector Canine Unit stands in support of the handler and mourns the loss of K9 Zoly," said Special Operations Supervisor Daniel Bryant, Houlton Sector Canine Unit Coordinator.