Body hidden in motel room for 5 days

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two people have been charged with murder after complaints about an awful odor led to the discovery of a body stuffed under a Michigan motel bed for five days.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jessica Flood was strangled on June 20. Her body was found Monday under a bed at the Great Western Inn in Mount Morris Township, near Flint.

Aaron Thornton and Jennifer Harrington are charged with first-degree murder and unlawful imprisonment. Police say they were familiar with the victim. They appeared in court this week and were denied bond. Separately, they are recovering from gunshot wounds in an unrelated incident.

Court records indicate Thornton and Harrington don't have attorneys yet who could be contacted for comment.