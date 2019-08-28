< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexican experts piece together 41 bodies found in well Posted Sep 17 2019 09:10PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:15PM EDT https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429248675-426017893" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/adc0e694-KSAZ-mexico-crime-scene_1566994815688_7621490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429248675" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MEXICO CITY (AP) - Forensic examiners in western Mexico said Tuesday they have pieced together a total of 41 bodies from <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/at-least-44-bodies-stuffed-in-over-100-bags-discovered-buried-in-well-in-mexico">bags full of body parts</a></strong> found in a well earlier this month.</p><p>The examiners in the western state of Jalisco said tests were continuing on the grisly contents of 119 plastic bags dumped in a well near the city of Guadalajara. Authorities had to call in backhoes to fully excavate the pit.</p><p>Experts said that after a week of study, they had been able to piece together 13 complete bodies, 16 partial bodies, six heads and six body trunks that correspond to different people.</p><p>The pit was first located in early September, when residents reported fetid odors and flies around the rural site.</p><p>Clandestine burial sites have become common in Jalisco, home to the drug cartel of the same name. Gangs frequently use such pits to dispose of the bodies of rival gangs or kidnap victims.</p><p>In July, prosecutors found 21 bodies in the yard of a house near Guadalajara. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dead at 44</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Television celebrity chef and restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died. He was 44.</p><p>His New York City restaurant, La Cubana, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday.</p><p>The restaurant said "no words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament" title="Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament" data-articleId="429968290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fatima Abdelrahman was 12-years-old at the time she was boarding a flight from San Francisco to Toronto for an international sports tournament last month. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 13-year-old girl said she was forced to remove her hijab in public by Air Canada employees. Now, the family is threatening to sue the airline for discrimination and for violating the girl's right to privacy.</p><p>Fatima Abdelrahman said she was boarding a flight from San Francisco to Toronto for an international squash tournament last month. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff stopped her for wearing her religious head scarf.</p><p>The eighth grader said an airline employee demanded she take off her hijab because in her passport photo, she wasn't wearing her hijab. She initially refused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-to-face-questions-about-iran-at-un-general-assembly" title="Trump to face questions about Iran at UN General Assembly" data-articleId="429964798" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to face questions about Iran at UN General Assembly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Faced with growing tumult at home and abroad, President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.</p><p>Trump's latest U.N. trip comes after nearly three years of an "America First" foreign policy that has unsettled allies and shredded multinational pacts.</p><p>A centerpiece of this year's U.N. schedule will be a Monday session on climate change that is not on Trump's schedule -- although his press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told "Fox & Friends" Monday that she "wouldn't be surprised if he popped in and stopped by."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 