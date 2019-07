- Bindi Irwin is celebrating her 21st birthday in style this year, with an engagement.

The daughter of conservationist Steve Irwin and “Dancing With the Stars” winner announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chandler Powell on Instagram Wednesday.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin wrote. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

Powell, a professional wakeboarder, also took to social media to share his joy over the upcoming nuptials.

“Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light,” Powell wrote. “Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

The couple have not yet announced a date for their wedding.