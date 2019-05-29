< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn 29 2019 07:21PM Posted May 29 2019 07:29PM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 07:21PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mil_Mundos_Books_0_7326508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409683265-409680848" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Mil Mundos Books in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is a bilingual bookstore with a mission is to bring the community together. About half of the books are in Spanish covering a wide range of topics, including politics, sci-fi, culture, and fiction. The children's section features some books written in both English and Spanish. Inside the NYPD Transit Bureau Canine Unit

By Antwan Lewis, FOX 5 NY
Posted May 29 2019 08:43PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:54PM EDT

Sully, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer, and Ace, a 5-year-old German shepherd, are just two of the several dogs that make up the NYPD Transit Bureau Canine Unit. The dogs work with their human partners to keep our streets safe. One of the first drills the dogs go through is obedience training. After they graduate from their basic training, they continue training with their human handlers, according to Detective Wayne Rothschild, lead canine trainer with the Transit Bureau. Ace has been with Rothschild since he was 10 months old.

The training can last for several months before the dogs join their partners on the streets to find the bad guys. And finding the bad guys is also a critical part of their development, as demonstrated by a simulated field search conducted by Detective Richard Geraci. Ace ran from box to box, trying to pick up the suspect's scent, which he eventually does in box No. 6. The answer: Yes, they could.</p><p>The spirit of competition is even more at play, to see which company will do it first. According to a media release from NASA, SpaceX has crew capsules on standby. The spirit of competition is even more at play, to see which company will do it first. According to a media release from NASA, SpaceX has crew capsules on standby. Does it take forever to lay it out, especially when there’s a breeze? Then try on a "Towelkini."</p><p>The Towelkini was created by Aria McManus , a conceptual designer based in New York. Most Recent

Inside the NYPD Transit Bureau Canine Unit
SpaceX wants to send astronauts to ISS this year
'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier
Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl
Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYPD_Transit_Bureau_Canine_Unit_0_7326555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYPD_Transit_Bureau_Canine_Unit_0_7326555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYPD_Transit_Bureau_Canine_Unit_0_7326555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Inside the NYPD Transit Bureau Canine Unit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spacex-wants-to-send-astronauts-to-iss-this-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/03/SPACEX_CAPSULE_HEADS_TO_INTERNATIONAL_SPACE_STATION__MIKE_MAGNOLI_PKG___0302201901.mp4_00.00.21.29_1551639570552_6844089_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/03/SPACEX_CAPSULE_HEADS_TO_INTERNATIONAL_SPACE_STATION__MIKE_MAGNOLI_PKG___0302201901.mp4_00.00.21.29_1551639570552_6844089_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/03/SPACEX_CAPSULE_HEADS_TO_INTERNATIONAL_SPACE_STATION__MIKE_MAGNOLI_PKG___0302201901.mp4_00.00.21.29_1551639570552_6844089_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/03/SPACEX_CAPSULE_HEADS_TO_INTERNATIONAL_SPACE_STATION__MIKE_MAGNOLI_PKG___0302201901.mp4_00.00.21.29_1551639570552_6844089_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/03/SPACEX_CAPSULE_HEADS_TO_INTERNATIONAL_SPACE_STATION__MIKE_MAGNOLI_PKG___0302201901.mp4_00.00.21.29_1551639570552_6844089_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SpaceX&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sleek&#x2c;&#x20;new&#x20;crew&#x20;capsule&#x20;arrived&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;International&#x20;Space&#x20;Station&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;acing&#x20;its&#x20;second&#x20;milestone&#x20;in&#x20;just&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;day&#x2e;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SpaceX wants to send astronauts to ISS this year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/towelkini-combines-beach-towel-and-bikini-to-make-laying-out-easier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;women&#x20;pose&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;gold&#x20;and&#x20;hot&#x20;pink&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;towelkini&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;Healy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Logan&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x2f;Cache&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Bilingual bookstore in Brooklyn 