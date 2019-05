- Mil Mundos Books in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is a bilingual bookstore with a mission is to bring the community together.

About half of the books are in Spanish covering a wide range of topics, including politics, sci-fi, culture, and fiction. The children's section features some books written in both English and Spanish.

Everyone who works here is an unpaid volunteer. They do it out of love for the community.

The store also offers its space for workshops and events.

Mil Mundos Books | 323 Linden Street, Brooklyn, NY | 347-425-7077 | milmundosbooks.com