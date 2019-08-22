TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A state worker who also heads a local NAACP chapter has been fired from his state job after several anti-Semitic and racist social media posts.

A Labor Department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that Jeffrey Dye was dismissed. He had been hired in February as a business representative, earning a $56,000 salary.

The Facebook posts by Dye included one that alleged Israel sterilized Ethiopian Jewish immigrants and another that sought to compare atrocities against blacks to those against Jews.