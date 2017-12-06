< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness

Posted Aug 10 2019 05:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 05:19PM EDT By JULIE PACE and BILL BARROW, Associated Press weakness"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423196320.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423196320");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423196320-414275244"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423196320-414275244" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/biden-is-still-the-democrat-to-beat-but-rivals-see-weakness">JULIE PACE and BILL BARROW, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423196320" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - In a barn down a gravel road in Iowa, Joe Biden tore into President Donald Trump's moral character, declaring in one of the fiercest speeches of his campaign that the words of the American president matter.</p> <p>The next day, Biden's own words tripped him up. He told an audience in Des Moines that poor children are "just as bright and just as talented as white kids," before immediately clarifying his remarks.</p> <p>The back-to-back episodes magnified the promise and the peril of Biden's candidacy. Three months after announcing his White House bid, he remains atop early polling for Democratic candidates, buoyed by a long history with voters and a belief among many of them that his decades of experience best position him to defeat Trump. Those attributes appear to have helped the former vice president withstand weeks of attacks on his lengthy record in politics.</p> <p>But Biden's rivals remain confident that his fumbles, like the one in Iowa this week, eventually will catch up to him, undermining his electability argument.</p> <p>"He has been durable," said David Axelrod, a longtime political strategist for President Barack Obama. "The question is whether that durability is because we aren't fully geared into the race or whether there are inherent strengths there."</p> <p>Biden's team has been heartened by the consistency of his early polling numbers, despite the push from fellow candidates to cast the 76-year-old as out of step with the Democratic Party on women's health issues and race. Nearly every survey, both nationally and in the early primary states, shows him leading the crowded primary field, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris following behind but so far unable to find a way to surpass him.</p> <p>"It's because people know him. And they don't know just his name," said Jack Markell, the former Delaware governor and a Biden supporter. "If it were just name recognition, these polls may look different."</p> <p>Biden's standing in the race is the subject of much debate within the Democratic Party. Advisers to other campaigns contend that polling at this stage of the race is often fluid, reflecting little more than name recognition. Biden aides frequently note that Trump led polls throughout the summer of 2015 and never relinquished the top spot.</p> <p>What is clear is that some of Biden's rivals see an imperative to begin taking him on aggressively. Sanders has walloped Biden repeatedly over health care, comparing the former vice president's opposition to a "Medicare for All" system to Trump. Harris, as well as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, has hammered Biden over comments he made about working with segregationists during his early years in the Senate.</p> <p>Biden initially appeared caught off guard by the ferocity of the attacks on his 40-plus-year record in politics, particularly Harris' blistering critique in the first debate of his past opposition to federally mandated busing to combat segregated schools. Now advisers view that moment as a much needed jolt for the candidate, making clear to Biden that he would need to draw sharper distinctions with his Democratic rivals during the primary and not just focus his fire on Trump.</p> <p>Since then, Biden has drawn contrasts with more liberal Democrats, like Warren and Sanders, over their proposals to do away with private health insurance and replace it with a government-run system. He's also vigorously defended Obama, the most popular Democrat in the nation who nevertheless has faced criticism from liberals who believe he didn't go far enough on health care and was too aggressive in deporting immigrants living illegally in the United States.</p> <p>"(Biden's) done a better job since then trying to hug up to Obama as much as possible," said Jim Hodges, the former Democratic governor of South Carolina, who is yet to endorse a candidate. "That's his strength here."</p> <p>Indeed, Biden's campaign is eager to focus more on his eight years as vice president than the decades that preceded his time in the White House. Advisers believe his years serving as No. 2 to the nation's first black president resonate particularly well with African American voters, one of the most powerful segments of the Democratic electorate. Biden also evolved into a beloved elder statesman for many Democrats during those years, particularly after the 2015 death of his son Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer at age 46.</p> <p>"It just hurts me to see what some people are saying about him," said Linda Robinson, a retired health care worker who heard Biden speak in Boone, Iowa. Robinson, who caucused for Biden in 2008 but hasn't decided who has her support this year, called the former vice president a "decent man."</p> <p>The attacks from Harris and others have also prompted Biden advisers to encourage the former vice president to step up his campaign activities, including more question-and-answer sessions with voters and reporters, an approach that has been on display during his four-day Iowa swing. But that comes with risk for a freewheeling politician with a history of verbal fumbles.</p> <p>At the start of the week, Biden got the locations of two back-to-back mass shootings wrong. And on Thursday night, he told voters in Des Moines that poor kids were as bright and talented as white children. He caught the flub and quickly added: "wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids."</p> <p>Biden's ultimate success in the race will depend in part on whether voters' warm feelings toward him will help excuse his frequent missteps or see them as a sign that the candidate - who would be the oldest president ever elected - has lost a step.</p> <p>"He's always been prone to gaffes. That was true when he was in his 40s, 50s and 60s," Axelrod said. "The difference is because people are looking for signs of potential deterioration, gaffes that would be written off as Joe being Joe can become much more damaging to him."</p> <p>During his Iowa trip, Biden has projected the confidence of a front-runner, rarely mentioning his primary opponents and even sitting in the front row at a state party dinner Friday night, applauding as his rivals spoke ahead of his concluding spot. More News Stories

NFL running backs want their own union
Posted Aug 12 2019 06:16PM EDT

A petition reportedly has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to create a separate union for NFL running backs.

According to the website Law360, the petition was filed Thursday by the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs and focuses on the shorter careers for players at the position.

"These employees have unique career structures; and the current one-size fits all unit is inappropriate," the petition says of players' representation by the NFL Players Association. New Jersey faces severe storms on Tuesday
Posted Aug 12 2019 06:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 06:15PM EDT

Large parts of New Jersey face the threat severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, flash flooding and even the chance of large hail and tornadoes as a storm is expected to move across the region on Tuesday afternoon.

The timing of the storms is early Tuesday afternoon into the late evening. The thunderstorms may produce torrential downpours at times. Flash flooding is possible, especially with slow-moving and or localized thunderstorms. Urban and low-lying areas are most at threat of flooding.

Areas of 1-2 inches of rainfall are expected but forecasters warn that some areas could see as much as 5 inches of rain from the storms. Olive Garden offering very limited number of 'Lifetime Pasta Passes'
By Austin Williams
Posted Aug 12 2019 02:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 05:07PM EDT

Olive Garden is taking "unlimited breadsticks" to a completely new level as the restaurant chain will be offering 50 lucky carb lovers the chance at a lifetime supply of pasta.

This is not a marinara-induced hallucination. For the first time ever, the restaurant chain announced "Lifetime Pasta Passes" during their Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion.

Olive Garden fans will have to first purchase a Never Ending Pasta Pass for $100, which gets you nine weeks of unlimited pasta. The first 50 people to purchase these passes will get the chance to upgrade to the lifetime pass for $400. The first 50 people to purchase these passes will get the chance to upgrade to the lifetime pass for $400.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olive-garden-offering-very-limited-number-of-lifetime-pasta-passes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Lifetime Pasta Passes will guarantee access to unlimited pasta, salad and breadsticks for life. (Photo by Olive Garden)" title="lifetime pasta award_1565634496893.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Olive Garden offering very limited number of ‘Lifetime Pasta Passes'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-handing-out-bottled-water"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_20190812130355"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newark handing out bottled water as lead levels test high</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olympic-skier-bode-miller-and-wife-morgan-expecting-twin-boys-year-after-daughters-drowning-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Skier Bode Miller with wife Morgan Beck attend the 2014 AOL Digital Content NewFronts at the Duggal Greenhouse on April 29, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-faces-severe-storms-on-tuesday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/flash-flood-watch_1565647481240_7588286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/flash-flood-watch_1565647481240_7588286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/flash-flood-watch_1565647481240_7588286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/flash-flood-watch_1565647481240_7588286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/flash-flood-watch_1565647481240_7588286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Jersey faces severe storms on Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olive-garden-offering-very-limited-number-of-lifetime-pasta-passes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Lifetime&#x20;Pasta&#x20;Passes&#x20;will&#x20;guarantee&#x20;access&#x20;to&#x20;unlimited&#x20;pasta&#x2c;&#x20;salad&#x20;and&#x20;breadsticks&#x20;for&#x20;life&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Olive&#x20;Garden&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olive Garden offering very limited number of ‘Lifetime Pasta Passes'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-handing-out-bottled-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/12/EPA__Newark_should_provide_bottled_water_0_7587095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newark handing out bottled water as lead levels test high</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olympic-skier-bode-miller-and-wife-morgan-expecting-twin-boys-year-after-daughters-drowning-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Skier&#x20;Bode&#x20;Miller&#x20;with&#x20;wife&#x20;Morgan&#x20;Beck&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2014&#x20;AOL&#x20;Digital&#x20;Content&#x20;NewFronts&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Duggal&#x20;Greenhouse&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;borough&#x20;of&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pont&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter's drowning death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 