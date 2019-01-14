< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Biden defends past civil rights record after Harris attack

CHICAGO (AP) - Joe Biden strongly defended his civil rights record on Friday, pledging to be a "president who stands against racism" and defiantly dismissing any suggestions otherwise. defends past civil rights record after Harris attack"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415355510.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415355510");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415355510-406079846"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415355510-406079846" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/biden-defends-civil-rights-record">SARA BURNETT and WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415355510" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Joe Biden strongly defended his civil rights record on Friday, pledging to be a "president who stands against racism" and defiantly dismissing any suggestions otherwise.</p> <p>Speaking to the Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the white former vice president was working to repair the damage from a blistering attack from California Sen. Kamala Harris, the lone black woman in the 2020 presidential race. During Thursday's presidential debate , Harris criticized Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to public school busing during the 1970s - creating a dramatic and deeply personal breakout moment.</p> <p>"I heard, and I listened to, and I respect Sen. Harris," Biden said. "But we all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can't do justice to a lifetime commitment to civil rights."</p> <p>Biden has surged to the top of the Democratic pack arguing that he's best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump because he can build a broad coalition of support. Appearances such as the one with Jackson - his onetime rival in the 1988 Democratic presidential primary - will signal whether Harris' attack will chip into his support among African Americans. He acknowledged the critical role of black voters and labor unions on Friday, saying, "Y'all are the ones that brung me to the dance."</p> <p>Biden pushed back against some of Harris' specific criticisms, including her argument that he once opposed busing. He said he was more opposed to federal intervention in busing than the practice itself.</p> <p>"I never, never, never, ever opposed voluntary busing," Biden said, adding that he supported federal legislation to "address root causes of segregation in our schools" and that he was always "in favor of using federal authority to overcome state-initiated segregation" - even in bygone days when it wasn't popular.</p> <p>But even while defending his own record, Biden still tempted controversy. He said he envisioned a society in which everyone realizes the "kid in the hoodie might be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger."</p> <p>New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a 2020 Democratic presidential rival, challenged Biden on his word choice, saying in a tweet that the issue was about more than just a hoodie.</p> <p>"It's about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place. Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way," said Booker, who had pushed back against comments made by Biden a week earlier in which he nostalgically referenced the "civility" he maintained during his time in the Senate with two segregationist Democrats in the 1970s despite their vast distance in ideology.</p> <p>California attorney Tom McInerney signed up to be on Biden's national finance team but said he notified the campaign this month that he was withdrawing his support. He pointed to what he called repeated missteps, including Biden's comments on segregationists and the former vice president's recent reversal on the Hyde Amendment, a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions. His reversal - he now says he opposes the amendment - came after rivals and women's rights group blasted him for affirming through campaign aides that he still supported the decades-old budget provision.</p> <p>"I have tremendous respect for the vice president. However, I just became increasingly troubled by his comments," McInerney said Friday. "It just seems like he wasn't thinking this through."</p> <p>Biden's campaign offered no immediate comment on McInerney's withdrawal.</p> <p>Also during Friday's event, Biden leaned heavily on being Barack Obama's vice president, something he didn't do as much during the debate, when Harris' relentless criticism often left him flustered and seemingly unsure of what to say.</p> <p>"My president gets much too little credit for all that he did. He was one of the great presidents of the United States of America, and I'm tired of hearing about what he didn't do," Biden said of Obama.</p> <p>Sylvia Chapman, 60, of Chicago, attended Biden's speech and said Thursday's confrontation between Harris and Biden was "just a few minutes of talk."</p> <p>"You have to look at the whole picture, not just one chapter out of a book," said Chapman, who is black and is the president of a union local in Chicago. She said she's undecided about who to support in 2020, but Biden is among the top of her choices, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Harris.</p> <p>Patricia Ousley, 69, a black retired state employee from the Chicago suburb of South Holland, cheered loudly when Biden told the crowd Obama doesn't get the credit he deserves. She says Biden's experience working alongside Obama is a big reason she may support him in 2020: "I love that."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Weissert reported from Washington. Up Next: class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/judge-blocks-nyc-s-plan-to-block-private-vehicles-on-14th-street" title="Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street" data-articleId="415373467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A judge has blocked a plan that would have banned private vehicles from a section of 14th Street and converted it into a road purely for buses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has blocked New York City’s plan to ban private vehicles from a certain portion of 14th Street, converting it into a dedicated ‘busway,’ designed to increase speeds and reliability for the new M14A and D select bus service.</p><p>The plan would have only permitted buses, trucks with three or more axels and delivery vehicles on 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues. It was supposed to go into effect on July 1, but a lawsuit filed by a coalition of block associations argued that that Department of Transportation did not submit an environmental plan.</p><p>“The cars are not going to go away, they are going to go on residential streets,” said attorney Arthur Schwartz, who filed the suit. "So the thousand cars an hour that go across 14th Street are going to go on 12th Street, 13th Street, 15th, 16th and 17th, and the residents of those blocks don't want more vehicles."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" title="Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising" data-articleId="415296762" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ALI SWENSON and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections.</p><p>People from New York and afar came to take photos and share in the legacy of the gay bar where patrons resisted a police raid, sparking protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause considerably more visible.</p><p>"Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we're at now. We've got flags all over the city," said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. "I'm getting goosebumps just really thinking about it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-says-he-could-meet-kim-at-dmz" title="Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ" data-articleId="415367382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OSAKA, Japan (AP) - President Donald Trump on Saturday invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.</p><p>Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea later Saturday after he concludes meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, including with the president of China. Featured Videos

Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising

'He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says

HPV vaccine might eradicate cervical cancer, scientists say

Period pain causes almost 9 days of productivity loss at work or school for women, study suggests (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" title="StonewallInn_1561748361817.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos show Nader Harb’s burn injury and pants after an extra lithium-ion battery for his vape pen exploded. (Photo credit: Provided via attorney Tom Merriman)" title="Vape Pen Explosion_1561771279475.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hpv-vaccine-might-eradicate-cervical-cancer-scientists-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="University of Miami pediatrician Judith L. Schaechter, M.D. (L) gives an HPV vaccination to a 13-year-old girl in her office at the Miller School of Medicine on September 21, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="HPV vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HPV vaccine might eradicate cervical cancer, scientists say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/period-pain-causes-almost-9-days-of-productivity-loss-at-work-or-school-for-women-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman is shown working on a laptop in a file photo. (Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)" title="getty_womanworkingfile_062819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Period pain causes almost 9 days of productivity loss at work or school for women, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent

Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ

'He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says

HPV vaccine might eradicate cervical cancer, scientists say

Period pain causes almost 9 days of productivity loss at work or school for women, study suggests

113.2 degrees Fahrenheit: France sees hottest day in country's history as heat wave sweeps Europe data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;greeted&#x20;by&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong&#x20;Un&#x2c;&#x20;Chairman&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;State&#x20;Affairs&#x20;Commission&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;People&#x2019;s&#x20;Republic&#x20;of&#x20;Korea&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Hanoi&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;second&#x20;summit&#x20;meeting&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;Nader&#x20;Harb&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;burn&#x20;injury&#x20;and&#x20;pants&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;extra&#x20;lithium-ion&#x20;battery&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;attorney&#x20;Tom&#x20;Merriman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hpv-vaccine-might-eradicate-cervical-cancer-scientists-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/HPV%20vaccine_Banner_Getty_1561770691901.jpg_7455906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="University&#x20;of&#x20;Miami&#x20;pediatrician&#x20;Judith&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Schaechter&#x2c;&#x20;M&#x2e;D&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;gives&#x20;an&#x20;HPV&#x20;vaccination&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;13-year-old&#x20;girl&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Miller&#x20;School&#x20;of&#x20;Medicine&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HPV vaccine might eradicate cervical cancer, scientists say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/period-pain-causes-almost-9-days-of-productivity-loss-at-work-or-school-for-women-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_womanworkingfile_062819_1561768116639_7455578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;working&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;laptop&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matias&#x20;Delacroix&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Period pain causes almost 9 days of productivity loss at work or school for women, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1132-degrees-fahrenheit-france-sees-hottest-day-in-countrys-history-as-heat-wave-sweeps-europe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/temp%20in%20france_1561768193657.png_7455579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;map&#x20;showing&#x20;temperatures&#x20;in&#x20;Southern&#x20;France&#x20;reaching&#x20;their&#x20;highest&#x20;levels&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;country&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;history&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;M&#x26;eacute&#x3b;t&#x26;eacute&#x3b;o-France&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>113.2 degrees Fahrenheit: France sees hottest day in country's history as heat wave sweeps Europe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 