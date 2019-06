Related Headlines Central Park's Belvedere Castle to reopen

- With original elements restored and lost aspects recreated, the historic Belvedere Castle in Central Park was reopened Friday.

A 15-month renovation project included the construction of a tower and the repaving of the plaza area with blue stone. New windows were installed and comprehensive waterproofing to prevent moisture buildup was added.

The project cost $12 million to complete and was funded by the Thompson Family Foundation.

Beginning at 9 a.m., visitors can enjoy the castle and its sweeping vistas of the Great Lawn and the surrounding landscapes and landmarks.

On Friday, The Central Park Conservancy tweeted:

"After a year-long project to restore and repair the historic Belvedere, visitors can once again appreciate sweeping views of the Park from its terraces, starting today! "