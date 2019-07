Jake, a veteran Nassau County police dog, has died. Police Officer Jeff Shaikh was his handler for a decade. (Nassau County Police Department)

- A veteran police dog that helped keep Nassau County safe for a decade has died.

"K9 Jake passed away peacefully over the weekend," according to a Facebook post by the Nassau County Police Department.

Jake joined the department in 2009 and working with Police Officer Jeff Shaikh.

"Together, they were responsible for arresting dangerous criminals, getting millions of dollars' worth of illegal drugs off our streets, and finding people with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer's, autism, and dementia and bringing them back home to their families," police wrote.

Shaikh and Jake tracked down a man wanted in the murder of a gas station attendant in Hicksville in 2015.

"Jake was a brave and loyal police dog, and he leaves behind quite a legacy in the #NCPD," police wrote on Facebook. "Thank you, K9 Jake, for your dedicated service to the people of Nassau County. You will be missed."