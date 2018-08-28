Bees swarm Times Square

- Maybe bees like Broadway shows, too? Hundreds of them created quite the buzz in Times Square on Tuesday afternoon.

The swarm was spotted perched atop a hot dog cart umbrella outside the Thomson Reuters Building at 3 Times Square at about 2:30 p.m.

The bees then abandoned the umbrella, buzzed around the area for a while, and returned to their perch.

An NYPD beekeeper vacuumed the bees into a container to be taken to a hive on Long Island, the police said.

"It's a hot and humid day, and it can happen quite quickly - a cluster can form in 5 minutes," the NYPD's beekeeper Twitter account said. "Just like us, they're only looking for a place to cool down."