Bees swarm Times Square
NEW YORK (FOX5NY.COM) - Maybe bees like Broadway shows, too? Hundreds of them created quite the buzz in Times Square on Tuesday afternoon.
The swarm was spotted perched atop a hot dog cart umbrella outside the Thomson Reuters Building at 3 Times Square at about 2:30 p.m.
The bees then abandoned the umbrella, buzzed around the area for a while, and returned to their perch.
An NYPD beekeeper vacuumed the bees into a container to be taken to a hive on Long Island, the police said.
"It's a hot and humid day, and it can happen quite quickly - a cluster can form in 5 minutes," the NYPD's beekeeper Twitter account said. "Just like us, they're only looking for a place to cool down."
"Not all beekeepers wear an NYPD uniform, but it takes a special person to wear an NYPD uniform and a veil jacket to handle a swarm of bees" — NYPD Bees