- The NYPD was called in to remove a large swarm of bees that took over a lamp post in Lower Manhattan on Monday.

The bees gathered on a pole outside of the Urban Outfitters store on Broadway.

Police said the large number of bees could have become a safety hazard. Beekeepers used a vacuum to suck the swarm safely off of the pole.

The bees were going to be taken to two NYPD precincts that actually have beehives on the rooftops.