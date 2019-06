- Beach umbrellas can keep you shaded on those hot and sunny days at the shore. But are they as safe as they could be?

Sen. Bob Menendez and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and other lawmakers are calling for greater safety regulations for beach umbrellas.

The senators wrote a letter to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, stating in part: "Recently, we heard from constituents impacted by flying beach umbrellas, which have caused injury, and in at least one recent case, death."

Between 2008 and 2017, about 31,000 people nationwide were treated at hospitals for umbrella-related injuries, according to the CPSC.

Now Menendez wants to know what if any safety standards are in place to prevent beach umbrella-related injuries and what the CPSC is doing to educate the public.

Ed Quigley of Virginia was on the beach with his family when the oak shaft of a windblown beach umbrella penetrated his left eye and pierced his brain. He lost an eye. He met with Menendez and has a mission to save lives.

Menendez said he expects to hear back from the CPSC this month.